Super Nintendo World in USJ Osaka is getting a Donkey Kong attraction come 2024

Despite the lack of international tourists this past year, Universal Studios Japan has been aggressively expanding its already massive theme park with more new areas and attractions. The world’s first Super Nintendo World opened in USJ earlier this March and it was a hit, attracting fans from across Japan with its state-of-the-art interactive rides and attractions that make you feel like you’ve teleported into a Super Mario video game.

Super Nintendo World, however, is not resting on its laurels but intends on capitalising on the hype. The theme park has recently announced that it's expanding, with a new Donkey Kong area scheduled to open in 2024.

The Donkey Kong attraction will be connected to the Mario-themed area, meaning Super Nintendo World will then be 1.7 times bigger than its current size. The Donkey Kong park will be surrounded by lush greenery, with lots of palm trees to look like a tropical jungle, just like in the games.

Information on this new addition at Super Nintendo World is scarce at the time of writing. However, judging from Universal Studio Japan’s stellar track record, you can expect thrilling roller coasters, interactive experiences, and of course, Donkey Kong-inspired food and drinks.

Meanwhile, the world's first Ghibli theme park is opening in Japan next year – here's what we know so far.

