You can now make your own FamilyMart fried chicken at home

Get a set of frozen Famichiki to fry at home – it even comes with a special oil for frying

FamilyMart has amassed a cult following for its fried chicken, affectionately known as ‘Famichiki’. It’s readily available in the hot food section at any time of day, year-round and only costs ¥180 a piece. Now you won’t even need to pop out to the nearest convenience store to get one because you can make it fresh at home with this new frozen Famichiki set.

Photo: FamilyMart

As one of FamilyMart’s 40th anniversary offerings, the konbini chain has released a limited-edition Famichiki set (¥2,837). It comes with ten pieces of frozen Famichiki and two 600g bottles of its special vegetable oil. All you need to do is heat up the oil in a pot and deep fry the chicken until golden brown and voila – you have a freshly made, piping hot Famichiki ready to sink your teeth into.

Photo: FamilyMart

The Ouchi-de-Famichiki set is only sold via Rakuten until October 27. Better hurry as there are only 12,500 sets available.

