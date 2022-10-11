You can now visit the rarely opened Reikanji Temple in Kyoto for autumn leaves

Reikanji Temple will welcome visitors to see its garden’s stunning autumn foliage between November 19 and December 4

Autumn is officially here. In a few weeks, scenic parks, temples and nature attractions across Japan will turn red and yellow, with people making their way to the best autumn destinations in the country.

Photo: Reikanji Temple

One of the top go-to spots for koyo (autumn colours) this year is Reikanji Temple in Kyoto. Usually closed off to the public, the temple is opening its gates for a limited time from November 19 until December 4 for visitors to enjoy its garden’s beautiful autumn foliage.

Photo: Reikanji Temple

Founded in 1654 by Tari-no-Miya, the daughter of Emperor Go-Mizunoo, Reikanji was a temple where successive imperial princesses served as chief priests. Also known as the 'Palace of the Valley', it still retains its prestigious reputation and elegant appearance.

Photo: Reikanji Temple

After admiring the stunning autumn foliage, you can join the guided tour that takes you inside the Shoin (drawing room), which was relocated from Kyoto’s former Imperial Palace.

Photo: Reikanji Temple

Inside, you will see beautiful fusuma sliding doors painted by members of the former Kano school, one of the most famous institutions of Japanese painting. In focus are the four seasons as well as flower and bird motifs.

You can also peek inside the Hondo main hall, which was donated by Tokugawa Ienari, the 11th shogun of the Tokugawa shogunate. However, you’re not allowed to step inside the building.

Reikanji Temple (12 Shishigatani Goshonodancho, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto) is open from November 19 until December 4 between 10am and 4.30pm. Entry is ¥800 for adults and ¥400 for primary school students.

If you’re already in the Kyoto area, make sure to visit Kiyomizu-dera, Kurodani Temple and the Tofukuji sub-temple Shogakuan for autumn leaves as well.

