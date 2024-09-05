Tokyo ranked as one of the top travel destinations to visit this autumn

With summer coming to an end – fingers crossed – autumn is shaping up to be a busy travel season for Japan, as people will be looking to enjoy the cooler weather and beautiful autumn foliage.

According to Expedia’s Fall Travel Outlook for 2024, Tokyo has been ranked as one of the top ten autumn destinations to visit based on flight searches through the online travel agency. The list was compiled using data from flight searches made in the US between September 3 and November 15. Tokyo came in fifth place, trailing behind Cancun (No 1), Paris (No 2), London (No 3) and Rome (No 4).

Additionally, Expedia’s Fall Travel Outlook also compiled a list of trending autumn destinations based on accommodation searches. In this list, Tokyo came in fourth place behind Tulum (No 1), Mallorca Island (No 2), and Curaçao (No 3).

Photo: Tawatchai Prakobkit/Dreamstime | Arashiyama, Kyoto

The trending international destinations list (by hotel search volume) also includes two other major cities in Japan, with Kyoto following Tokyo in fifth place and Osaka in sixth. Interest in visiting Japan continues to grow, as searches for Tokyo and Kyoto are up 50 percent while Osaka is up by 45 percent.

To see the full rankings and other trending travel destinations around the world, visit the website.

