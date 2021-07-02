You can stay in a tree tent at this adventure park in Fukui

What’s the point of camping if you can't get some scenic views out of it? At this outdoor stay in Fukui’s Tree Picnic Adventure Ikeda, you can fall asleep to the sounds of the forest and wake up to a stunning vista from an elevated camp site suspended in the air. Don’t worry if you’ve got a fear of heights – the tent is only about 4 metres off the ground.

Photo: Tree Picnic Adventure Ikeda

While this stunning hideout is dreamy enough to be a bucket-list item on its own, you’ll find even more excitement at the surrounding forest adventure park, which is one of the largest of its kind in Japan.

Photo: Tree Picnic Adventure Ikeda

Activities on offer include white water rafting, treetop climbing and a 510-metre zipline. When you get hungry after a long day of outdoor fun, head to the barbecue pit where all the ingredients and equipment you need to cook your food are provided by the park. There are classic barbecue sets starting from ¥3,000 per person with different cuts of meat and assorted vegetables, as well as a Japanese curry kit (¥2,000) and pizza-making kit ( ¥2,500) that can serve up to four people each.

Photo: Tree Picnic Adventure Ikeda

It costs ¥16,000 to book the tree tent, which can accommodate up to four people. However, if you’re travelling in bigger groups or fancy having more space to stretch your legs, opt to stay in one of the park’s cabins (from ¥32,000 for up to 12 people) or cottages (from ¥19,000 for up to five people).

Does this look like your dream vacation? Book your next stay here.

