McDonald’s Japan is releasing a Pokémon collaboration with Pikachu desserts

We’ve told you about McDonald’s original mascot Speedee making a comeback in Japan. And now there’s another collaboration coming just in time for summer. The fast food chain has teamed up with Pokémon to release a series of Pikachu-inspired desserts and drinks in fruity flavours.

The collab was first teased on Twitter, with a couple of ambiguous tweets featuring the obvious silhouette of Pikachu with fruits. But now the cat – or rather, the electric rat – is out of the bag.

The collaboration is called the Sweet Trio Furuchu, a cheeky play on the Japanese pronunciation of ‘fruit’ which has been tweaked to sound more like ‘Pikachu’. There will be a selection of new drinks and desserts featuring flavours of peach, banana and apple.

Photo: McDonald's Japan

The new McShake is peach flavoured and comes with six different cup designs depending on the size of your order. There are three small cup designs (¥120) plus three more for the medium-sized cups (¥200).

Photo: McDonald's Japan

The new chocolate banana McFlurry (¥290) sees McDonald's signature soft-serve ice cream mixed with a banana sauce and a rich chocolate sauce. The Mcflurry, on the other hand, is topped with banana-flavoured crushed corn pieces for a bit of crunch. The McFlurry also offers three cup designs to collect.

Photo: McDonald's Japan

Lastly, the hot apple custard pie (¥150) is a McDonald’s classic, filled with apples, custard cream, cinnamon and vanilla. The pie also comes in three different packaging designs.

The Pikachu items will be available from Friday June 11. McShake will be around until mid-July whereas the apple pie and McFlurry will remain on the menu until mid-September. However, do note that you won’t be able to choose your design when placing your order.

