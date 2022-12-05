You could win an overnight stay at Daikanyama Tsutaya Bookstore – here's how

Spend the night at this famous Tokyo bookstore, with free food and drinks from the onsite restaurants

Have you ever wanted to spend the night in a bookstore, especially one that's as famous and beautiful as Daikanyama Tsutaya? Well, you now have the chance to turn your dream into reality at the premier bookstore that's part of the larger Daikanyama T-Site complex. Through the Daikanyama Tsutaya Late Night Inspiration Trip campaign, the store is inviting one group of two people to an overnight stay from Friday December 23 to Saturday December 24.

Photo: Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd. Daikanyama T-Site Share Lounge

According to the event website, a private room will be set up in the bookshop’s co-working space Share Lounge, furnished with two single beds. The overnight guests will have access to the books, as well as unlimited food and drinks at the Share Lounge. On top of that, the deal includes dinner at the neighbouring restaurant Ivy Place, a free drink at lounge bar Anjin and breakfast at bakery Princi. Note that there's no shower or bath at the Share Lounge, so you’ll have to use the sento (public bath) in the neighbourhood.

The lucky winners will be able to 'check-in' for their experience at 3pm on Friday December 23, with check-out at 10am the following day. That leaves plenty of time for exploring the vast array of books.

Applications via the website are accepted until 10pm on Sunday December 11 and the winners will be announced on December 13.

For more information, see the campaign website (in Japanese only).

