14 Cyber Monday deals that you should take advantage of

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday November 22 2017, 9:47am

Photograph: Shutterstock

We already told you all about the Black Friday sales and Etsy Cyber Week offerings that you won't want to miss. It's now time for that last bit of Thanksgiving cheer: Cyber Monday. From super-cheap Google products to the Amazon deals you've been waiting for all year, here are 14 Cyber Monday deals that will make you dizzy with excitement:

Amazon: As expected, Amazon is slashing prices on many products including the Dot ($30, instead of $49.99); the TCL 55-inch Roku TV ($299.99, $100 off the original price); the Amazon Fire HD ($50 instead of $80); the Echo Show ($50 instead of the original $230); and Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones ($179 instead of $300).

Ann Taylor: Enjoy 50% off your entire purchase, plus free shipping.

Banana Republic: Online shoppers are offered 50% off their entire order. 

Best Buy: The store offers a whole variety of deals across all departments. Standouts include $350 off a Samsung Galaxy Note8, S8 or S8+ (with the purchase of a monthly plan on Verizon or Spring); a Nest Learning Thermostat for $200 (instead of $250); up to $250 off Apple MacBook Pro laptops and up to 40% off select refrigerators, washers and dryers.

Crate & Barrel: Use code SAVE15 to receive 15% off full price items, plus free shipping with no minimum purchase.

Google: Buy Google Home for $79 (that's $50 off its regular price), Chromecast for $25 (originally, $35); or Google Home Mini for $29 with a $10 store credit (original price $49).

H&M: The retailer is offering 30% off all online orders on Monday.

Intrepid Travel: Enjoy 15% off over 1,000 trips across 120 countries.

JCPenney: Expect 25% off Nike shoes and apparel, 45%-65% off fine jewelry and 60% off women's sweaters.

Nordstrom: Enjoy an additional 20% off select sale items online.

Old Navy: Your entire online purchase will come with a 50%-off price tag.

Saks Off 5th: Enjoy 50% off select apparel and accessories, plus 60% off cold-weather items.

Target: The retailer is offering a lot of deals, including up to 40% off Christmas trees; 30% off bedding and bath items; up to 20% off home and kitchen appliances; and $100 off the DJI Spark Mini Drone. 

Walmart: Purchase a Playstation 4 for $199 (instead of $299); a KitchenAid Classic Mixer for $199 (instead of $260); a Samsung 55'' Class FHD Smart LED TV for $447 (instead of $1,999.99) amongst other super-discounted products. 

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

