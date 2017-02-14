  • Blog
Here's your printable Oscar ballot with every category and nominee

By Joshua Rothkopf Posted: Tuesday February 14 2017, 5:38pm

We're crazy about all things Academy Awards: Come the big night (Sun, Feb 26 on ABC, 7pm ET), follow us at @TimeOutNewYork as we live-tweet the show. And bookmark this page for interviews, predictions, lists, snubs, surprises and analysis. But what if you're doing a pool with your friends and just want a handy, printable page of every damn nominee, with checkmarks for your personal picks? We've got that, too: Here it is

Oscar ballot 2017

Staff writer
By Joshua Rothkopf 8 Posts

Joshua is the Film editor at Time Out New York. He cringes his way through gory horror movies but watches them all anyhow. Follow him on Twitter at @joshrothkopf.

