JetBlue is now serving some of the country's most delicious ice cream on certain flights

Flying on JetBlue just got that much more delicious.

In an effort to "stay true to [its] locally curated roots as it expands the premium experience to new cities on both coasts," the airline will begin to offer a curated ice cream program "that features favorite flavors from artisanal ice cream makers based in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco" on certain flights.

The ice cream makers include Brooklyn's Blue Marble, Coolhaus in Los Angeles, Double Rainbow in San Francisco, The Frieze in South Florida and Toscanini's in Boston. Each offering will be served on flights departing from the city where the store is based in.

Being stuck on a plane with sweet, handcrafted ice cream while on our way to some exotic vacation sounds terrific to us right now.