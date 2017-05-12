  • Blog
  • Transport & Travel
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

JetBlue is now serving some of the country's most delicious ice cream on certain flights

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday May 12 2017, 12:28pm

JetBlue is now serving some of the country's most delicious ice cream on certain flights
Photograph: Lizz Kuehl
Blue Marble Ice Cream in Brooklyn, New York

Flying on JetBlue just got that much more delicious. 

In an effort to "stay true to [its] locally curated roots as it expands the premium experience to new cities on both coasts," the airline will begin to offer a curated ice cream program "that features favorite flavors from artisanal ice cream makers based in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco" on certain flights.

The ice cream makers include Brooklyn's Blue MarbleCoolhaus in Los Angeles, Double Rainbow in San Francisco, The Frieze in South Florida and Toscanini's in Boston. Each offering will be served on flights departing from the city where the store is based in.

Being stuck on a plane with sweet, handcrafted ice cream while on our way to some exotic vacation sounds terrific to us right now.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 354 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest