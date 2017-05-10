  • Blog
These are the 102 most Instagrammed tourist attractions in America

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday May 10 2017, 1:58pm

Photograph: Shutterstock
Yellowstone in Wyoming

Back in the day, travelers would hear about amazing vacation spots from family and friends. They'd then do some research in the library (or the Internet, at one point), talk to a travel agent and book a trip without necessarily seeing the destination prior to arrival. In 2017, things have changed. 

With the advent of social media and the uber development of the Internet and its offerings, we all (visually) experience a vacation before actually going there. After all, if tons of people post pictures of Yosemite National Park—it must be worth taking a trip there, right?

Following that thought, online travel specialists at TravelBird have come up with a list of the most popular attractions in "countries around the world based on the number of tags on the social media platform [Instagram]." Spoiler alert: Disneyland reigns supreme in America. 

Check out the results of the study below, but note that the data includes the two most popular attractions within each American state, in order to ensure "lesser known, local gems are represented as well as popular attractions within the more densely popular states."

1. Disneyland in California
2. Walt Disney World in Florida 
3. South Beach in Florida 
4. Las Vegas Strip in Nevada 
5. Times Square in New York 
6. Mardi Gras in Louisiana 
7. Grand Canyon in Arizona 
8. Waikiki in Hawaii 
9. Yosemite National Park in California 
10. Myrtle Beach in South Carolina
11. Empire State Building in New York 
12. Charleston in South Carolina 
13. Atlantic City in New Jersey 
14. Rocky Mountains in Colorado 
15. Yellowstone in Montana 
16. Yellowstone in Wyoming 
17. Space Needle in Washington 
18. Virginia Beach in Virginia 
19. New Orleans' French Quarter in Louisiana 
20. Hotsprings National Park in Arkansas 
21. Little Rock High School in Arkansas 
22. Pike Place Market in Washington 
23. Cedar Point in Ohio 
24. Zion National Park in Utah 
25. Wynn Las Vegas in Nevada 
26. Washington Monument in Washington DC
27. Hoover Dam in Arizona 
28. Glacier National Park in Montana 
29. Kentucky Derby in Kentucky 
30. Salt Lake in Utah 
31. Yale University Campus in Connecticut
32. Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC 
33. Fenway Park in Massachusetts 
34. Garden of the Gods in Colorado 
35. Great Smoky Nat Park in Tennessee 
36. Indy 500 in Indiana 
37. White Sands in New Mexico 
38. Hershey Park in Pennsylvania 
39. Cloud Gate in Illinois 
40. Mount Rushmore in South Dakota 
41. Mall of America in Minnesota 
42. Black Hills in South Dakota 
43. Acadia National Park in Maine 
44. Hampton Beach in New Hampshire 
45. Nashville Music in Tennessee 
46. Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming 
47. Liberty Bell in Pennsylvania 
48. Cliff Walk in Rhode Island 
49. Biltmore Estate in North Carolina 
50. Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia 
51. Kennebunkport in Maine 
52. Gateway Arch in Missouri 
53. Mount Hood in Oregon 
54. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio
55. The Alamo in Texas 
56. Chimney Rock in Nebraska 
57. Silver Dollar City in Missouri 
58. Denali National Park in Alaska 
59. Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut 
60. Magnificent Mile in Illinois 
61. The Breakers in Rhode Island 
62. Faneuil Hall (Boston) in Massachusetts 
63. Forsyth Park in Georgia 
64. Mackinac Bridge in Michigan 
65. Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico 
66. Baltimore Aquarium in Maryland 
67. Tracy Arm Fjord in Alaska 
68. The Boardwalk in New Jersey 
69. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama 
70. Dodge City in Kansas 
71. Henry Ford Museum in Michigan 
72. Civil Rights Memorial in Alabama 
73. Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii 
74. Oregon Coast Aquarium in Oregon 
75. Oshkosh Airshow in Wisconsin 
76. Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire 
77. Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky 
78. Space Center Houston in Texas 
79. Harley-Davidson Museum in Wisconsin 
80. Grand Opera House in Delaware 
81. New River Gorge Bridge in West Virginia 
82. Adventureland Park in Iowa 
83. Railroad Museum in Maryland 
84. Martin Luther King Jr Historic Site in Georgia 
85. Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Indiana 
86. Carhenge in Nebraska 
87. Oklahoma City Zoo in Oklahoma 
88. Ben & Jerry's Factory in Vermont 
89. Boot Hill Museum and Cemetery in Kansas 
90. Sun Valley Resort in Idaho 
91. Battleship NC in North Carolina 
92. Hildene in Vermont 
93. Moon National Monument in Idaho 
94. Vicksburg National Park in Mississippi 
95. Teddy Rosevelt National Park in North Dakota
96. Seneca Caverns in West Virginia 
97. Sculpture Garden in Minnesota 
98. Nemours Mansion in Delaware 
99. Mississippi River Museum in Iowa 
100. Dakota Thunder in North Dakota
101. Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma 
102. Vicksburg National Cemetery in Mississippi 

