These are the 102 most Instagrammed tourist attractions in America

Back in the day, travelers would hear about amazing vacation spots from family and friends. They'd then do some research in the library (or the Internet, at one point), talk to a travel agent and book a trip without necessarily seeing the destination prior to arrival. In 2017, things have changed.

With the advent of social media and the uber development of the Internet and its offerings, we all (visually) experience a vacation before actually going there. After all, if tons of people post pictures of Yosemite National Park—it must be worth taking a trip there, right?

Following that thought, online travel specialists at TravelBird have come up with a list of the most popular attractions in "countries around the world based on the number of tags on the social media platform [Instagram]." Spoiler alert: Disneyland reigns supreme in America.

Check out the results of the study below, but note that the data includes the two most popular attractions within each American state, in order to ensure "lesser known, local gems are represented as well as popular attractions within the more densely popular states."

1. Disneyland in California

2. Walt Disney World in Florida

3. South Beach in Florida

4. Las Vegas Strip in Nevada

5. Times Square in New York

6. Mardi Gras in Louisiana

7. Grand Canyon in Arizona

8. Waikiki in Hawaii

9. Yosemite National Park in California

10. Myrtle Beach in South Carolina

11. Empire State Building in New York

12. Charleston in South Carolina

13. Atlantic City in New Jersey

14. Rocky Mountains in Colorado

15. Yellowstone in Montana

16. Yellowstone in Wyoming

17. Space Needle in Washington

18. Virginia Beach in Virginia

19. New Orleans' French Quarter in Louisiana

20. Hotsprings National Park in Arkansas

21. Little Rock High School in Arkansas

22. Pike Place Market in Washington

23. Cedar Point in Ohio

24. Zion National Park in Utah

25. Wynn Las Vegas in Nevada

26. Washington Monument in Washington DC

27. Hoover Dam in Arizona

28. Glacier National Park in Montana

29. Kentucky Derby in Kentucky

30. Salt Lake in Utah

31. Yale University Campus in Connecticut

32. Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC

33. Fenway Park in Massachusetts

34. Garden of the Gods in Colorado

35. Great Smoky Nat Park in Tennessee

36. Indy 500 in Indiana

37. White Sands in New Mexico

38. Hershey Park in Pennsylvania

39. Cloud Gate in Illinois

40. Mount Rushmore in South Dakota

41. Mall of America in Minnesota

42. Black Hills in South Dakota

43. Acadia National Park in Maine

44. Hampton Beach in New Hampshire

45. Nashville Music in Tennessee

46. Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming

47. Liberty Bell in Pennsylvania

48. Cliff Walk in Rhode Island

49. Biltmore Estate in North Carolina

50. Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia

51. Kennebunkport in Maine

52. Gateway Arch in Missouri

53. Mount Hood in Oregon

54. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio

55. The Alamo in Texas

56. Chimney Rock in Nebraska

57. Silver Dollar City in Missouri

58. Denali National Park in Alaska

59. Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut

60. Magnificent Mile in Illinois

61. The Breakers in Rhode Island

62. Faneuil Hall (Boston) in Massachusetts

63. Forsyth Park in Georgia

64. Mackinac Bridge in Michigan

65. Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico

66. Baltimore Aquarium in Maryland

67. Tracy Arm Fjord in Alaska

68. The Boardwalk in New Jersey

69. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama

70. Dodge City in Kansas

71. Henry Ford Museum in Michigan

72. Civil Rights Memorial in Alabama

73. Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii

74. Oregon Coast Aquarium in Oregon

75. Oshkosh Airshow in Wisconsin

76. Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire

77. Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky

78. Space Center Houston in Texas

79. Harley-Davidson Museum in Wisconsin

80. Grand Opera House in Delaware

81. New River Gorge Bridge in West Virginia

82. Adventureland Park in Iowa

83. Railroad Museum in Maryland

84. Martin Luther King Jr Historic Site in Georgia

85. Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Indiana

86. Carhenge in Nebraska

87. Oklahoma City Zoo in Oklahoma

88. Ben & Jerry's Factory in Vermont

89. Boot Hill Museum and Cemetery in Kansas

90. Sun Valley Resort in Idaho

91. Battleship NC in North Carolina

92. Hildene in Vermont

93. Moon National Monument in Idaho

94. Vicksburg National Park in Mississippi

95. Teddy Rosevelt National Park in North Dakota

96. Seneca Caverns in West Virginia

97. Sculpture Garden in Minnesota

98. Nemours Mansion in Delaware

99. Mississippi River Museum in Iowa

100. Dakota Thunder in North Dakota

101. Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma

102. Vicksburg National Cemetery in Mississippi