This map supposedly highlights the 31 most haunted places in America

From Salem, Massachusetts to Gettysberg, Pennsylvania, this Google map showcases what are, supposedly, the most haunted places in America. How did the creator go about defining the level of hauntedness is beyond us—but one thing is certain: We will try our best to visit as many of these spots as possible in person.

What adds to the mystique of the project is that the map was created by a Google user who wants to remain anonymous. He does seem to be very funny, though. Not only does he highlight a whole lot of widely renowned haunted spots (The Alamo, Alcatraz), but also includes a bunch of... More creative choices? Case in point: The White House. In Washington, D.C. Yeah, that one.

