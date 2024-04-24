Yeah, you might get a hotel with a killer spa or cool, themed decor, but what about an Airbnb with its very own bowling alley? Whether you’re looking to soak up some warm weather from the comfort of your own rental, an authentic cabin, or one of the quirkiest Airbnbs in America, there’s a place just for you – and your extremely reasonable needs. Because obviously, an Airbnb with its own waterpark or petting zoo is what we need on our vacation. Live like an eccentric billionaire for a weekend or relive your youth with a fun place to stay. From a villa with its own tennis court to a mountain cabin with a private zoo, here's one heck of a range of Airbnbs in America boasting crazy amenities.

RECOMMENDED:

🍔 Check out the best hotels in America for foodies

⛄ Discover the best cozy hotels in the U.S. to embrace winter

🏨 Book a stay at one of the best hotels in America

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts, and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.