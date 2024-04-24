1. The six bedroom resort with water park in Anaheim
This fully renovated resort home is packed with modern touches including stainless steel appliances in the chef’s kitchen and flat-screen TVs in every room. A wall-mounted iPad controls every aspect of the 21st-century house, from the lighting to the sound system. But the crown jewel of the property is the outdoor water park, anchored by a heated pool and jacuzzi, along with the jazzed-up water mushroom, water jets, and indigo-glow lighting for nighttime cavorting. The home is a blast for kids as well as adults — and it doesn’t hurt that it’s within walking distance of Disneyland.
Rooms? Six. Sleeps 10 guests.
Mood? California water park, eat your heart out.
Location perks? Location's almost irrelevant when you have your own personal water park at home – for you and nine pals.
Budget range? Spennnnnny.