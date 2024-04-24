United States
Timeout

These Airbnbs with crazy amenities are calling your name around the States

Book a stay at each one of these Airbnbs with crazy amenities, including bowling alleys and water parks. Yes, you read that right.

Georgia Evans
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Camila Karalyte
Yeah, you might get a hotel with a killer spa or cool, themed decor, but what about an Airbnb with its very own bowling alley? Whether you’re looking to soak up some warm weather from the comfort of your own rental, an authentic cabin, or one of the quirkiest Airbnbs in America, there’s a place just for you – and your extremely reasonable needs. Because obviously, an Airbnb with its own waterpark or petting zoo is what we need on our vacation. Live like an eccentric billionaire for a weekend or relive your youth with a fun place to stay. From a villa with its own tennis court to a mountain cabin with a private zoo, here's one heck of a range of Airbnbs in America boasting crazy amenities.

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts, and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

USA Airbnbs with crazy amenities

The six bedroom resort with water park in Anaheim
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

1. The six bedroom resort with water park in Anaheim

This fully renovated resort home is packed with modern touches including stainless steel appliances in the chef’s kitchen and flat-screen TVs in every room. A wall-mounted iPad controls every aspect of the 21st-century house, from the lighting to the sound system. But the crown jewel of the property is the outdoor water park, anchored by a heated pool and jacuzzi, along with the jazzed-up water mushroom, water jets, and indigo-glow lighting for nighttime cavorting. The home is a blast for kids as well as adults — and it doesn’t hurt that it’s within walking distance of Disneyland.

Rooms? Six. Sleeps 10 guests.
Mood? California water park, eat your heart out. 
Location perks? Location's almost irrelevant when you have your own personal water park at home – for you and nine pals.
Budget range? Spennnnnny.

Book now
The tiny house with mountain views in Virgin, Utah
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

2. The tiny house with mountain views in Virgin, Utah

Boasting stunning views of Zion National Park, this tiny house is the perfect place to take a respite in the full splendor of nature. Inside the one-bedroom, one-bathroom home, you can relax into mountain cabin-style vibes, with all the amenities you could possibly need. And if you fancy finishing a day of hiking with a few drinks under the stars, there's a fire pit ready for you when you want it. However, the star of this rental is the outdoor hot tub, topped off with breathtaking views of the wilderness around you.

Rooms? One. Sleeps two guests.
Mood? Deserted treasure.
Location perks? in the best way possible, you're in the middle of nowhere – so the world is quite literally your oyster.
Budget range? Pricey for two, but worth it.

Book now
The sporty bowling villa in Florida
Airbnb

3. The sporty bowling villa in Florida

There's plenty to do in Florida, there's no doubt about that. But with this incredibly fun Airbnb, you could spend your entire vacation making use of the crazy amenities it has to offer. With 14 bedrooms, this sports villa Airbnb is the perfect place for the whole family or a large group of pals to kick back and relax with a game of bowling, a dip in the pool, exploring the arcade, or watching a movie in its very own cinema room. Each room is sports themed and you have use of the entire villa, from the laundry room to the fully decked-out kitchen. Only 20 minutes away from Disney World, this is a chance to relive your childhood. 

Rooms? 14. Sleeps 16+ guests.
Mood? Sports and all.
Location perks? From a two-lane bowling alley and indoor pool to a private movie theatre, this villa is next level. Oh, and Disney's basically next door.
Budget range? Surprisingly affordable – if all 16 of you chip in.

Book now
The luxurious villa with tennis court in Las Vegas
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

4. The luxurious villa with tennis court in Las Vegas

When you're not hitting up the Las Vegas strip, this is the perfect little slice of paradise for catching some zzzs. Found on the West Side, the villa screams luxury with its vast courtyard, patio (with views of the city), pool area, and basketball court. Across 1500 square feet, the house boasts an oversized gourmet kitchen, eight large bedrooms, and luxurious bathrooms. Of course, you can't stay here without practicing your serve on the private regulation-size tennis court with a high-tech tile surface. It's the perfect way to kick off your morning, after a coffee overlooking the infinity pool.

Rooms? Eight. Sleeps 16+ guests.
Mood? Las Vegas luxe.
Location perks? Basketball fan? Tennis lover? Sunbathe-and-swim enthusiast? Look no further.
Budget range? Bad and boujie.

Book now
The pool house in Florida
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

5. The pool house in Florida

Don't be fooled by the suburban exterior at this Florida stay. The house is anything but normal. Inside, you'll find immersive bedrooms, including a kid's room inspired by Moana and one with an outer space theme, as well as a 'drive-in' movie theater with a car-style seating and a Hollywood backdrop. Upstairs, you'll find a full-size bar with pool, music, and plenty of room for dancing. There's a variety of different games on offer, giving you the chance to have heaps of fun – like racing each other or shooting enemies. 

Rooms? Five. Sleeps 12 guests.
Mood? Extra AF.
Location perks? There's a games room, movie theatre and a dedicated pool house... What more could you need?
Budget range? Pretty well-priced for a large group.

Book now
The farm estate with private golf course in Middletown Springs
Airbnb

6. The farm estate with private golf course in Middletown Springs

This fancy pad has landed all sorts of attention, not only because of its massive size and sprawling country surroundings but because you'll get your own USGA rated private golf course if you stay here. You'll definitely need to book as a group (because it ain't cheap), but it's a darn good escape for amateur and pro golfers alike. There are eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, alongside amenities such as a gym, wine cellar, game room, pool table, shuffleboard, and pinball, perfect for a little more competition once you're off the green.

Rooms? Eight. Sleeps 16+ guests.
Mood? Well hello there, country club.
Location perks? The farm estate really lives up to its name – epic scenes live in every spot here. 
Budget range? Next level.

Book now
The luxury house with petting zoo in South Carolina
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

7. The luxury house with petting zoo in South Carolina

The owner of this property has a few different options on this plot of land, so you are sure to find something that fits your budget. Of course, we want to show off one of the more impressive places that are on offer. Complete with a hot tub, pool table, and river access, it takes the concept of a hunter's lodge to new heights. The space itself is sprawling, covered in wooden touches, and filled to the brim with modern amenities. The best part? That's got to be the petting zoo – it's literally there on your doorstep.

Rooms? Three. Sleeps six guests.
Mood? One for the animal lovers.
Location perks? Think farm life, with a slice of luxury on the side. From petting zoo to hot tub, you're in for a treat. 
Budget range? Very well-priced for a group of six.

Book now
The five-acre retreat in Paradise Valley
Airbnb

8. The five-acre retreat in Paradise Valley

This stunning Paradise Valley property boasts an impressive list of amenities: a catfish-stocked lake with its own waterfall and stream; a saltwater pool; a koi pond; bocce, basketball, and volleyball courts; a pool table; a workout room; and a 60-inch flat-screen television. With five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the sprawling 1960s ranch home can accommodate up to 10 guests. Gather your friends and family together to take advantage of the poolside BBQ, relaxing gazebo area, and much more, and pony up an additional $75 per day, if you like, to heat the luxurious saltwater pool. 

Rooms? Five. Sleeps nine guests.
Mood? Your own slice of paradise.
Location perks? Honestly, it's never-ending. From the manicured lawns to the stunning lake, there's so much to enjoy here.
Budget range? Pricey but great.

Book now
The Music Row recording studio in Nashville
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

9. The Music Row recording studio in Nashville

Musicians, take note: you can combine work with play at this one-bedroom Music Row apartment. Head to Nashville to get inspired by the vibrant music scene, then hole up in this rental that’s equipped with a small recording studio boasting a professional keyboard, mixer, microphone pre-amp, and more. Located in the heart of Nashville’s music-making district, packed with label offices, radio stations, and recording studios, the apartment is within walking distance from iconic live music venues including the Station Inn, Mercy Lounge, and Bobby’s Idle Hour Tavern.

Rooms? One. Sleeps two guests.
Mood? Musician's haven.
Location perks? In the heart of Nashville's live music epicenter, but with the ability to create your own tunes at your home studio. Win-win.
Budget range? Super cheap.

Book now
The city center oasis in Austin
Airbnb

10. The city center oasis in Austin

This seven-bedroom, five-bathroom house is the perfect place to get the gang together to enjoy all of Austin’s cultural riches, from great food to live music. The three-story home accommodates up to ten guests, who can make use of all the amenities—including a professional kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances; a gas fireplace; and a brand-new bathroom with a luxury, multi-option shower. Summertime guests will likely spend most of their time in and around the apartment’s stunning private pool (with an attached jacuzzi for those crisp evenings).

Rooms? One. Sleeps two guests.
Mood? For a group of travelers.
Location perks? Hammocks, BBQs, fireplaces, modern outdoor living... It's just too good.
Budget range? Super affordable – especially with a large group.

Book now
The Firethorn home in Hilton Head, SC
Photograph: Airbnb

11. The Firethorn home in Hilton Head, SC

Talk about drama: this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on South Carolina’s exclusive Hilton Head Island boasts a glassed-in pool area with a waterfall that’s fronted by an impressive-looking (though not very practical) “firewall” and also offers a hot tub. Surrounded by plenty of seating, the pool area is a supremely relaxing space for sunbathing, wine-sipping, and a refreshing dip, and also features an outdoor kitchen and BBQ. Inside the house, enjoy an enormous professional kitchen, a big common area with tons of plush seating as well as several fireplaces. 

Rooms? Five. Sleeps 14 guests.
Mood? Peaceful oasis.
Location perks? The 1,500-square-foot screened-in outdoor living space, complete with a fire wall right by the hot tub overlooking the trees. Magic. 
Budget range? Spenny, with a seven-night minimum.

Book now
