Usa secluded airbnbs
Airbnb

The 15 coziest Airbnb cabin rentals in the U.S.

Rent one of these cozy Airbnbs and get comfy in a log cabin

Written by
Sarah Medina
Contributors
Alex Floyd-Douglass
&
Jennifer Banful
Sometimes all you need is a good cozy-up by a roaring fire with nothing but serene, chill vibes – preferably with a huge mug of cocoa in hand, piled high with whipped cream and marshmallows. And the best place to experience all of that? In a rustic Airbnb cabin located in the middle of a forest, or by the lake with stunning views. How does that sound?

If that sounds right up your street (and we're totally judging you if you hate the idea), consider booking a few nights away for some relaxation in one of these cozy Airbnb cabins in the U.S. From a cottage high about the New Hampshire forests to a log cabin nestled in a snowy meadow, these are the most picturesque and secluded Airbnbs you can rent in the U.S. Plus, they're really close to the best ski resorts and places to go snowboarding in the USA.

RECOMMENDED: 
🛏 Stay in the best Airbnbs in the USA

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best Airbnb cabins in the U.S.

The fancy log cabin in Suttons Bay, MI
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

1. The fancy log cabin in Suttons Bay, MI

This is the fanciest log cabin you'll ever stay in. The big private deck at the back of the house is a great spot for reading, and it’s got a massive gas grill for dinner en plein air. Best of all, the cabin is located right on a private beachfront; even if it's too late in the year to suntan, you can still challenge yourself to take a dip in the water or enjoy the sunset reflecting down on the bay in the evening.

Location perks? You'll be on a quiet, friendly street made up of beaches and other vacation homes. A short trip into the charming village of Suttons Bay. 
Budget range? Cheaper by the dozen indeed.
What’s it like to stay here? From grilling steak on the BBQ to swimming in the lake, there's so much to experience out here.
Rooms: 4 beds, 3 baths. Sleeps 10 guests. 

Discover the best thing to do in Michigan

Book now
The Colorado charmer in Bailey, CO
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

2. The Colorado charmer in Bailey, CO

Located in the forest 45 minutes southwest of Denver, this wood cabin is long on Colorado charm. The Elk Creek Highlands allow for plenty of opportunities for outdoorsy adventures (you'll be about 1.5 hours from Breckenridge Ski Resort and 2 hours from Winter Park Ski Resort). When you get back to the cabin, relax in front of the wood-burning stove or slip into the outdoor hot tub.

Location perks? A secluded mountain getaway for skiers and hikers. 
Budget range? Affordable for four. 
What’s it like to stay here? Wildlife, nature, and endless mountain views? Yeah, it's pretty special.
Rooms: 2 beds, 1 bath. Sleeps 4.

Discover the best things to do in Colorado

Book now
The lakefront hideaway in Appling, GA
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. The lakefront hideaway in Appling, GA

Ever felt like you needed a vacation right after your vacation? Yup, city life will do that to you sometimes. The TLC? You're looking at it. This 'lakefront paradise' nestled in the woods with gorgeous waterfront views has mini-break written all over it – a charming white cottage, featuring contemporary interiors with a boho edge and the cutest front patio with fairy lights. Cuddle up with your new beau or hit the road with the fam for a much-needed getaway from the city. 

Location perks? Right across the water from Wildwood Park, providing seclusion and serenity among the trees. 
Budget range? Pretty swell for a weekend getaway if you ask us. 
What’s it like to stay here? Cozy, secluded, and peaceful.
Rooms: 3 beds, 2 baths. Sleeps 6. 

Book now
The tiny cabin with a sauna in Marshfield, VT
Photograph: Airbnb

4. The tiny cabin with a sauna in Marshfield, VT

This uber-hygge, Nordic-inspired cabin is located deep in the woods, about 30 minutes north of Montpellier. Embrace all things cozy inside the dramatically peaked, 144-square-foot tiny cabin, where there’s not much besides a queen-sized futon, a small cooking space, and a tiny table for enjoying coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. Warm up in the sauna, build a fire pit outside, and make sure to pack a warm coat: the only available bathroom is an outhouse. 

Location perks? In the heart of the Green Mountains. 
The village of Plainfield is a 15 minute drive away and has restaurants, bars and some shops
Budget range? Super affordable getaway.
What’s it like to stay here? From the Nordic-inspired decor to the hot tub out on deck, this mountain retreat is one of a kind. 
Rooms: 1 bed, 1 bath. Sleeps two.

Discover the best things to do in Vermont

Book now
The tiny home in Biwabik, MN
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

5. The tiny home in Biwabik, MN

Originally built in the 1890s, this tiny log cabin is a welcome hideaway in Northern Minnesota. Measuring just 15 feet by 15 feet, the cozy spot is surprisingly modern, renovated to include heated floors and plenty of hot water. A wealth of nature is located just outside the cabin, with water activities on nearby Wynne Lake and plenty of hiking and climbing inside George Washington State Forest. 

Location perks? The property is easily accessible by car, bicycle, canoe and even nordic skis if you're coming in from Giants Ridge in the winter. 
Budget range? Mid-range but so special.
What’s it like to stay here? Located on a 13-acre property with so much nature to explore – your rustic romance awaits. 
Rooms: 1 bed, 1 bath. Sleeps 2. 

Discover the best things to do in Minnesota

Book now
The secluded getaway in Cornwallville, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

6. The secluded getaway in Cornwallville, NY

This Catskills log cabin is a true upstate beauty. Hand-built and surrounded by 20 acres of pristine woodlands, the cabin boasts a Viking stove and Miele dishwasher alongside more traditional touches like a woodburning stove. Take a quiet walk along babbling Thorpe Creek to a secluded swimming hole, or hike along the creek to explore magnificent waterfalls upstream and down.

Location perks? Explore hiking trails in the Catskill Mountains, and the town of Hudson for its restaurants and shops. 
Budget range? Great for a two-night getaway. 
What’s it like to stay here? The perfect balance of modern amenities meets rustic charm.
Rooms: 3 beds, 1 bath. Sleeps 6. 

Discover the best Catskills Airbnb rentals

Book now
The Mt Hood cabin in Government Camp, OR
Photograph: Airbnb

7. The Mt Hood cabin in Government Camp, OR

This classic wood cabin overlooking Trillium Lake can accommodate up to ten guests between its three bedrooms and offers easy access to the area’s extensive hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country ski trails. With a perfect view of dramatic Mt. Hood, the cozy property boasts a wood-burning stove, a full kitchen and a comfy sitting area. The cabin’s piece de resistance is its outdoor electric cedar sauna: grab a bottle of wine or a mug of cocoa and luxuriate under the stars. 

Location perks? One mile from Trillium Lake and close to hiking trails. 
Budget range? Pretty affordable for a large group.
What’s it like to stay here? It's your chance to live out your This Is Us fantasy IRL all thanks to this Pearson-esque home. 
Rooms: 3 beds, 1.5 baths. Sleep 8.

Discover the best things to do in Oregon

Book now
The stunning cliffside cabin in Cortez, CO
Airbnb

8. The stunning cliffside cabin in Cortez, CO

Get a load of this beautiful one-bed lodge along a secluded dirt road. It's actually built into the sandstone rock, making this one of the most unique Airbnbs on the list. Just a stone's throw from Mesa Verde and Cortez, this cozy canyon home boasts a sitting room, a cute yard inside a rock alcove, full kitchen, reading nook, a workspace, a loft-style bedroom, and the coolest rock cove bathroom. It's definitely giving off a bringing-the-outdoors-in kind of vibe. 

Location perks? On the flank of Sleeping Ute Mountain in historic McElmo Canyon, just 40 minutes from Mesa Verde and 20 minutes from the town of Cortez. 
Budget range? A little hefty on the price front, but nothing beats those sweeping views of Ute Mountain and McElmo Canyon. 
What’s it like to stay here? It's the perfect spot for exploring in the wild.
Rooms: 1 bed, 1 bath. Sleeps 2. 

Book now
The porch that faces a meadow in Mendocino, CA
Airbnb

9. The porch that faces a meadow in Mendocino, CA

This Airbnb pick is the perfect place to stay when jaunting to the northern California redwoods, adventuring on the California coast or exploring the Russian Gulch and Mendocino Headlands. The comfy cabin is deep in the redwoods with a front deck that is sunny and warm and overlooks a long open meadow.

Location perks? The cabin is nestled under old redwoods in the Mendocino sunbelt. Plenty of space for parking. 
Budget range? Very budget-friendly. 
What’s it like to stay here? The spanning meadows are the real draw here, but the forest is pretty sweet, too.
Rooms: 2 beds, 1 bath. 

Discover the best things to do in California

Book now
The cabin from the early 1900s in Irwin, ID
Airbnb

10. The cabin from the early 1900s in Irwin, ID

After a romantic getaway in the woods? This little cabin in the woods is rustic but charming—a simple one-room structure with a queen size bed, and a hammock, charcoal grill and picnic table outside. Both secluded and full of character, a stay here is sure to come with some unforgettable memories. 

Location perks? The cabin is located right on Snake River and both Jackson Hole and Grand Teton National Park are just an hour’s drive away.
Budget range? Well-priced for all that natural beauty on offer. 
What’s it like to stay here? The cutest cabin we've probably ever seen. Enjoy the surroundings and explore the wonders of Mother Nature.
Rooms: 1 bed, 1 bath. Sleeps 2.

Book now
The cabin near the waterfall in Bend, OR
Photograph: Airbnb

11. The cabin near the waterfall in Bend, OR

This rustic cabin in the woods is the perfect place to enjoy central Oregon’s stunning wilderness. The highlight of this rental may very well be the big A-frame window shedding light on the upstairs bedroom; it offers spectacular close-up views that you can look out on as you fall asleep. Surrounded by 1.5 acres of nature, there are mountain bike and hiking trails located just outside the door. 

Location perks? The cabin is near the stunning Tumalo Falls. For a touch of civilization, downtown Bend is just nine miles away.
Budget range? Pretty darn affordable for a last-minute getaway.
What’s it like to stay here? A whole cabin-in-the-woods vibe – minus the midnight terrors, of course. 
Rooms: 1 bed, 1 bath. Sleeps 3.

Discover the best things to do in Oregon

Book now
The prime winter location cabin in Adams, WI
Airbnb

12. The prime winter location cabin in Adams, WI

This wood-beamed cabin is a wonderfully cozy destination for up to seven guests. The expansive living room features soaring ceilings, plush couches and an electric fireplace. Nearby, check out fishing at Wisconsin river and Castle Rock Lake, tubing at Point Bluff, and hiking at the Wisconsin Dells. 

Location perks? 25 minutes north of the Wisconsin Dells and and less than 10 minutes from Castle Rock Lake. 
Budget range? Pretty neat, especially if you're on the hunt for an affordable family rental. 
What’s it like to stay here? A charming rural escape where you can expect to spend a lot of time sitting by the fire or down by Wisconsin River. 
Rooms: 2 beds, 1 bath. Sleeps 5. 

Discover the best things to do in Wisconsin

Book now
The Maple Haven cabin in South Haven, MI
Courtesy: Airbnb

13. The Maple Haven cabin in South Haven, MI

Embrace Mother Nature and treat yourself to some peace and tranquility on your vacation to this cozy Airbnb cabin in Michigan. Situated right by Lake Michigan, you can fall asleep to the sound of gentle waves, with private access to the lake. The Airbnb cabin sleeps up to five guests in two bedrooms - queen-sized beds or singles - and has everything you'll need for a well-relaxed trip. The fully-equipped kitchen includes some basics, and there's a front patio featuring seating and a grill, for the option to dine al fresco.

What’s the budget range? Price-wise, it's in the mid-ranges – worth every penny for the private lake access.

What’s it like to stay here? It's a little rustic haven with a whole lot of exploring to do. 

Rooms: 2 beds, 1 bath. Sleeps 5.

Book now
The off-grid oasis in Aguanga, CA
Courtesy: Airbnb

14. The off-grid oasis in Aguanga, CA

If pure and utter zen is what you need, this is your spot. Situated in Anguanga atop the hills of Temecula, this Cali-style cabin retreat is the perfect place to catch a breath while you take in desert surroundings overlooking the San Jacinto Mountain. Just wow. The space is pretty neat too – get cozy with a living area, bedroom, outhouse, makeshift cook area, and a garden area. It's the perfect place to kick off your honeymoon. 

Location perks? You'll be perched atop the western most hills of a vast landscape east of Temecula. 
Budget range? A cheap and cheerful escape for a couple of nomads. 
What’s it like to stay here? Pure mountain bliss, with the most beautiful sunsets you've ever laid eyes on=. 
Rooms: 1 bed, 1 bath. Sleeps 2.  

Book now
The Luxe A-frame in Epworth, GA
Airbnb

15. The Luxe A-frame in Epworth, GA

If you were looking to push the boat out a little, then this luxury A-frame certainly fits the bill. Nestled among soaring pine trees, this modern cabin is spread across two levels, boasting glass walls, stunning lake views, elegant interiors, oh, and it has an outdoor jacuzzi, fireplace and top floor terrace. Roomy enough for eight, it kind of goes without saying that this home is an epic mountain retreat. 

Location perks? Overlooking the trout waters of Fishingtown Creek. 
Budget range? A lavish, yet pocket-friendly steal when you split the bill. 
What’s it like to stay here? Everything from the fireplace to the cathedral ceilings will have you wishing you could just live there.
Rooms: 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Sleeps 8. 

Book now

