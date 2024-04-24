1. The fancy log cabin in Suttons Bay, MI
This is the fanciest log cabin you'll ever stay in. The big private deck at the back of the house is a great spot for reading, and it’s got a massive gas grill for dinner en plein air. Best of all, the cabin is located right on a private beachfront; even if it's too late in the year to suntan, you can still challenge yourself to take a dip in the water or enjoy the sunset reflecting down on the bay in the evening.
Location perks? You'll be on a quiet, friendly street made up of beaches and other vacation homes. A short trip into the charming village of Suttons Bay.
Budget range? Cheaper by the dozen indeed.
What’s it like to stay here? From grilling steak on the BBQ to swimming in the lake, there's so much to experience out here.
Rooms: 4 beds, 3 baths. Sleeps 10 guests.
