United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Warm weather Airbnbs
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

The 11 best warm weather Airbnbs in the U.S

Follow the sun in one of these warm weather Airbnbs in the U.S.

Written by
Sarah Medina
&
George Blew
Contributors
Alex Floyd-Douglass
,
Camila Karalyte
&
Jennifer Banful
Advertising

Thankfully, summer isn't as far away as you might think. While everyone else is clamoring to nestle in front of a firepit for those chilly spring nights in a cozy Airbnb cabin, you're seeking warm-weather destinations. And we've got your back. We promise there are more places on this list than just the best California Airbnbs and Florida Airbnbs. So, pack your t-shirts and leave your sweatshirts behind, these Airbnbs in warm places are sure to inspire an early summer getaway. 

Updated April 2024: Just when you thought this list couldn't get any better, we've uncovered even more amazing rentals for your sweet escape like this three-story design home facing the ocean in Malibu and this cute-as-a-button secluded cottage on Lopez Island

RECOMMENDED: 
🇺🇸The best Airbnbs in the USA 
🏠The best glasshouse Airbnbs in the U.S.
🏊‍♀️ The best Airbnbs with indoor pools in the U.S.

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best warm weather Airbnbs in the U.S.

The riverfront cottage in Bluffton
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

1. The riverfront cottage in Bluffton

This cozy cottage right on the May River includes a private dock with amazing views of the water (even in the wintertime), plus a fully equipped gym in the garage, a barbecue, and a fire pit. If you want to have some (socially-distant) fun, the Promenade area of town is just a short walk away with restaurants, art galleries and shops to explore. 

Discover the best things to do in South Carolina 

Book now
The pool house in Los Angeles
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

2. The pool house in Los Angeles

After a long day of rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous, this private pool house is the perfect place to relax and unwind. The term ‘pool house’ doesn’t quite do it justice as this place has its own kitchen, bathroom and backyard – but the real winner is the jaw-dropping view over the sparkling city.

Discover the best things to do in Los Angeles 

 

Book now
Advertising
The tropical treehouse in Fern Forest
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

3. The tropical treehouse in Fern Forest

Want to get off the beaten path this winter? Follow the red cinder path through the Big Island's Fern Forest to arrive at this bamboo treehouse situated 15 feet above ground. Hop into the hanging bed and take in the view of paradise in the warm night's air. 

Discover the best things to do in Hawaii 

Book now
The carriage house in Savannah
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

4. The carriage house in Savannah

This sun-filled space is an ideal home base for your Savannah adventure. There's plenty of space for a group with two bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms over three total floors. The home's pine floors, exposed wooden beams, glass stair railings and sunny skylights all add to the vibe, and don't forget the gorgeous pool outside. 

Discover the best things to do in Savannah

Book now
Advertising
The Bayside cottage in Key Largo
Courtesy: Airbnb

5. The Bayside cottage in Key Largo

The Bayside cottage Airbnb has it all. From the perfect, peaceful location to the rustic, natural vibes, this Airbnb is ideal for those who want to recharge and unplug from digital life (limited Wi-Fi here, sorry!). Embrace the wildlife around the Airbnb, you might be lucky to spot a Manatee or dolphin on a beach stroll, or take your fishing gear to the pier! This cottage sleeps two guests in a cozy queen-sized bed, making this cottage ideal for romantic breaks or solo trips. You'll have use of a kitchenette and an outside BBQ grill for more substantial meals. A rustic but homely environment adding tranquility to your vacation. Bliss!

Book now
The river house in New Orleans
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

6. The river house in New Orleans

Tucked away in the historic Faubourg Marigny, but just minutes from the French Quarter, this luxe, three-story house feels like a secret hideaway. Each floor is a separate apartment where you'll find antique decor, retro furnishings and contemporary amenities. Soak in the sun on the 500-square-foot westward-facing balcony or in the swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens.

Discover the best things to do in New Orleans

Book now
Advertising
The luxury beach villa in San Diego
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

7. The luxury beach villa in San Diego

There’s luxury and then there’s Californian luxury—seriously, if ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ had been set on the West Coast, this place would have been Leonardo DiCaprio’s house. Kitted out with an oceanfront hot tub and a sun-soaked front deck bigger than most people’s house, this villa is the ultimate place to watch the sunset over the Pacific. Unfortunately, most of us would need a Wall Street-sized paycheck to afford a trip here, but if you’ve got the cash make sure you book this one. 

Discover the best things to do in San Diego

Book now
The architect’s dream in Austin
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

8. The architect’s dream in Austin

If Hobbits had access to Architectural Digest, this would be the result. Looking like something out of Tolkien's The Shire and an episode of ‘Grand Designs’, this one-of-a-kind house is all twists of bulbous, spiralling plaster and terracotta tiles. Originally designed by two architecture students in the 1970s, The Bloomhouse was renovated in 2017 to create a modern other-worldly retreat. Wander through the labyrinthine corridors, sleep in plush beds beneath marshmallow walls, shower in built-in rotund bathtubs and cook dinner in the circular kitchen. There’s also a beautiful outdoor terrace for alfresco meals. 

Discover the best things to do in Austin.  

Book now
Advertising
The rustic bungalow with a magic garden in Fort Lauderdale, Florida,
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

9. The rustic bungalow with a magic garden in Fort Lauderdale, Florida,

Breezy, bright and with a beautiful cacti-filled garden, you’ll feel far away from the winter blues in this rustic cottage in Fort Lauderdale. There’s a stylish, minimal colour palette throughout with inspired touches like the circular doorway, open kitchen with exposed beams and Mediterranean terra-cotta ceramic tiles. The bedrooms are full of relaxing clean white lines, and plush bedding, and there’s a freestanding tub to soak in, in the bathroom. Even more tranquil magic awaits in the garden where you’ll find a beautifully landscaped space with alfresco dining tables, a terrace with a hot tub and fire pit and lawns lined with bombastic cacti that bloom annually. 

The best things to do in Fort Lauderdale

Check prices
The luxury three-story home by the ocean in Malibu, California
Courtesy: Airbnb

10. The luxury three-story home by the ocean in Malibu, California

Dreaming of a Malibu getaway? Well, it looks like this luxe three-story mid-century home that sits right by the ocean is calling... The space combines relaxed, beachy vibes with high style, and architectural flare throughout - you can catch a glimpse of the shore in every room, how cool is that? Roomy enough for eight, the home consists of four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an open-plan dining/living area, and a patio with a hot tub for really soaking in those stunning views of the ocean and surrounding mountain ranges of Santa Monica. All the while, you're just a few steps from the nearby beaches. This stylish holiday rental has it all. 

The best things to do in Malibu.

Book now
Advertising
The couples' paradise on Lopez Island, Washington
Courtesy: Airbnb

11. The couples' paradise on Lopez Island, Washington

Need a weekend away? This couple's hideaway on Lopez Island really does the trick when you're in want of a little alone time. We're talking blissful views overlooking the water and private beach access. Meanwhile, a cozy nest awaits you inside this very homely, wood-clad, renovated cabin. First off, there's the bedroom – it's a good size and contains a comfy king bed with a memory foam mattress (score). Then, there's the nifty stocked kitchen and dining area, the white marbled beach-themed bathroom, and a cute front porch offering splendid views of Rosario Strait. So, not bad for a stay-cay, huh?

 The best things to do in Washington

Book now
Show moreLoading animation

Discover more awesome Airbnbs in the U.S.

The best Hudson Valley Airbnb rentals you should stay in
Photograph: Airbnb

The best Hudson Valley Airbnb rentals you should stay in

  • Hotels

Once in a while, everyone needs a break from the hustle and bustle of the city. And if you're in NYC, where better than Hudson Valley? Trade in the city lights for an airy forest or the flickering flow of a wood-burning stove. Sure, New Yorkers can always catch a day at one of the city's many (admittedly excellent) spas, but there's nothing quite like a long weekend in a cozy cabin to help you fully de-stress and recharge. That’s why we’ve rounded up 15 sensational Airbnb stays that boast breathtaking views, deluxe amenities, and scenic hiking, all within a few hours’ drive of Manhattan.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Read more
Recommended

    More on Airbnb

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.