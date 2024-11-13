1. The most picturesque A-frame in Stratton, VT
The “Chal-A” is a delightfully quirky take on a ski chalet in the form of a striking A-frame cabin. Situated between Mount Snow and Stratton Mountain in Vermont, this three-bedroom in the forest also looks up to an extremely starry sky, thanks to its location in a Class 3 dark sky area. Inside, there’s a well-stocked kitchen, a woodstove and plenty of places to curl up with a book. Outside, meanwhile, there’s a patio, backyard, firepit, barbecue grill, hammock and an outdoor dining area.
Rooms? Three bedrooms, each with a queen-size bed. Sleeps six guests
The mood? Scandi-chic and wonderfully cozy
Location perks? Proximity to not one but two ski mountains
Budget range? Moderate-to-high end, but well worth it for the amenities (and vibes)