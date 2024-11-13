Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Airbnb cabins Vermont Chal-A exterior
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb / @dirtandglass and @heypamcakes
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb / @dirtandglass and @heypamcakes

20 best Airbnb cabins near Boston

Plan a weekend of wood-burning fires and crisp countryside air at one of these cozy Airbnb cabins in New England.

Jacqueline Cain
Edited by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
Advertising

Don’t let yourself fall victim to apartment fever this season. Instead, consider retreating to some of New England's most picturesque cabins available on Airbnb. The region provides a wealth of activities for you to choose from—leaf-peeping in the fall, skiing in the winter, or simply taking a break from city life during any season. In fact, weekend getaways provide welcome respite all year round. So, take a chance to reconnect with nature; it'll do you some good.

Make the most of it in one of these cozy cabins near Boston for rent (some offering opportunities to unwind in front of a roaring fire!). For other unique accommodations near nature, explore the best secluded Airbnbs near Boston and the best waterfront Airbnbs near Boston.

Updated November 2024: Trust we're always on the hunt for the most extraordinary holiday rentals for your next adventure, so you never have to miss out. This season, we simply couldn't keep this cool A-frame to ourselves any longer, nor this New Hampshire treehouse. No need to thank us; it's kind of what we do. 

RECOMMENDED:
🌇See our guide to weekend getaways near Boston
🛏Stay in the best Airbnbs in Boston
🎭check out the best things to do in Boston

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Cozy cabins near Boston

1. The most picturesque A-frame in Stratton, VT

The most picturesque A-frame in Stratton, VT
The most picturesque A-frame in Stratton, VT
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb / @dirtandglass and @heypamcakes

The “Chal-A” is a delightfully quirky take on a ski chalet in the form of a striking A-frame cabin. Situated between Mount Snow and Stratton Mountain in Vermont, this three-bedroom in the forest also looks up to an extremely starry sky, thanks to its location in a Class 3 dark sky area. Inside, there’s a well-stocked kitchen, a woodstove and plenty of places to curl up with a book. Outside, meanwhile, there’s a patio, backyard, firepit, barbecue grill, hammock and an outdoor dining area.

Rooms? Three bedrooms, each with a queen-size bed. Sleeps six guests

The mood? Scandi-chic and wonderfully cozy

Location perks? Proximity to not one but two ski mountains

Budget range? Moderate-to-high end, but well worth it for the amenities (and vibes)

https://media.timeout.com/images/106145973/image.jpg
Madeline Bilis

2. The Berkshire glass treehouse in Otis, MA

The Berkshire glass treehouse in Otis, MA
The Berkshire glass treehouse in Otis, MA
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Can you envision a more romantic scene than sitting by the fire while gazing at autumn leaves or gentle snowfall through floor-to-ceiling windows? Well, that’s exactly what this octagonal “treehouse” has to offer. Embodying a Scandinavian chalet, this cabin’s perfect flow and hygge flair blend into its natural surroundings. Though it sleeps four, there’s only one true bedroom, so we recommend keeping this listing hush-hush and saving it as a couple’s retreat for you and your special someone.

Rooms? One bedroom plus a pull-out couch. Sleeps four guests

The mood? Cozy and ambient

Location perks? You can enjoy Great Barrington, a quaint New England town, just 20 minutes away.

Budget range? In the mid-range

https://media.timeout.com/images/105837337/image.jpg
Jillian Dara
 Contributor
Book now
Advertising

3. The barn & silo getaway in the Green Mountains, VT

The barn & silo getaway in the Green Mountains, VT
The barn & silo getaway in the Green Mountains, VT
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Head north of Boston and explore the Green Mountains. This fabulous Airbnb in Morristown, Vt., can sleep up to 10 guests and sits on 300 privately owned acres of land. It is located just 15 minutes from downtown Stowe, making it a great option for a group ski trip. Plus, you don’t have to worry about getting chilly, as the hardwood floors are heated.

Rooms? Four bedrooms. Sleeps 10 guests

The mood? Like a timber palace

Location perks? This stunning hand-hewn timber barn house is just 30 minutes from Stowe Mountain Resort, making it a great spot for a family vacation or a group adventure. 

Budget range? Decently priced for larger bookings

https://media.timeout.com/images/105913140/image.jpg
Katie McAleer
Book now

4. The historic ski lodge-turned-barn in Holden, MA

The historic ski lodge-turned-barn in Holden, MA
The historic ski lodge-turned-barn in Holden, MA
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

This unique stone barn has converted the former hayloft into a comfortable and peaceful getaway. This Airbnb is located on a working lavender farm, so guests can enjoy mountain views and can greet the horses and other farm animals on the property. The place sleeps up to four guests: there’s one bedroom with a queen bed, the living room has a sofa, and the hosts offer a full-size air mattresses. The kicker? There are plenty of trails nearby for hiking or cross-country skiing.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps four guests

The mood? A honeymoon-worthy idyllic country escape

Location perks? It doesn't get any more wholesome than the soothing scent of lavender, beautiful sunrises, hiking trails aplenty and friendly farm animals.  

Budget range? An affordable getaway for two

https://media.timeout.com/images/105913140/image.jpg
Katie McAleer
Book now
Advertising

5. The alpine A-frame mid-century cabin in Lake Raponda, VT

The alpine A-frame mid-century cabin in Lake Raponda, VT
The alpine A-frame mid-century cabin in Lake Raponda, VT
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Perfect for a couples' getaway, this Airbnb in Wilmington, Vt., has two cozy bedrooms. While enjoying all Southern Vermont has to offer, you’ll also be able to take advantage of the home’s full kitchen, including a French press coffee maker. The wood-burning mid-century fireplace will keep you warm on frosty nights. If you’re feeling so inclined, you can also sit outside by the firepit, as firewood is provided. Pets are also welcome for an additional $100. 

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps four guests

The mood? Cozy and contemporary

Location perks? Enjoy a one-of-a-kind stay at this midcentury beaut, close to Lake Raponda and equipped with all your favorite creature comforts. 

Budget range? A mid-range family or couples' retreat

https://media.timeout.com/images/105913140/image.jpg
Katie McAleer
Book now

6. The treetop sanctuary in Dunbarton, NH

The treetop sanctuary in Dunbarton, NH
The treetop sanctuary in Dunbarton, NH
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Get away from it all—30 feet in the air! Just 90 minutes from the city, this treetop oasis is accessed via a suspended path. You’ll have to bring a sleeping bag or your own queen-size bedding, but otherwise, this little forest sanctuary has it all, from a fridge and a wood-burning stove to electricity and free wifi.

Beds? Two double beds. Sleeps up to four guests

The space? A treehouse in the—you guessed it—treetops, soaring 30 feet off the ground with the world quite literally at your feet. An incredible experience for those who love adventure.

Location perks? The forest is your playground—get lost in it.

Budget range? A super affordable and unique accommodation

https://media.timeout.com/images/106145973/image.jpg
Madeline Bilis
Book now
Advertising

7. The luxurious treehouse in Newbury, NH

The luxurious treehouse in Newbury, NH
The luxurious treehouse in Newbury, NH
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Open year-round, this treehouse can sleep up to four guests and has been updated with all the modern amenities you crave. The treehouse is equipped with radiant heat flooring and a propane fireplace for when the weather gets chilly. A short drive to Mount Sunapee, the place also offers an outdoor fire pit and a wraparound porch high above the trees where you can enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and relax. With privacy and charm, this is a must-book.

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps four guests

The mood? Huckleberry Finn-esque

Location perks? Enjoy a luxuriously modern yet rustic lodging experience in this wonderful abode, close to Newbury Beach on Lake Sunapee. 

Budget range? A little on the pricier side, but worth it for the magical vibes

https://media.timeout.com/images/105913140/image.jpg
Katie McAleer
Book now

8. The island A-frame in Monmouth, ME

The island A-frame in Monmouth, ME
The island A-frame in Monmouth, ME
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Take your country getaway to the next level with this secluded a-frame cabin on a private island in Maine. The wooded property sleeps four, so it could be an idyllic place for a couples’ retreat or family trip, offering an activity for every traveler. Hike, kayak, play on the rope swing or just enjoy the sounds of nature while cooking s’mores under the stars at the outdoor firepit.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps five guests 

The mood? A hunky-dory A-frame

Location perks? Let your off-grid adventures begin with this beautiful 14-acre wooded island sprinkled with hammocks, trails and sunshine.  

Budget range? A bargain

Eric Grossman
Book now
Advertising

9. The dogtown cabin in Rockport, MA

The dogtown cabin in Rockport, MA
The dogtown cabin in Rockport, MA
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

This hand-built cabin is located on Applecart Farm, surrounded by 2,500 acres of protected woodlands. While providing ample privacy, this getaway is also just a 10-minute walk to downtown Rockport. Enjoy miles of trails and a visit to the waterfront, or hang out with the farm’s two resident miniature horses. Did we mention it’s solar-powered? In other words, you can expect environmentally conscious rustic charm here.

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps five guests

The mood? Cozy and traditional

Location perks? A secluded woodland escape, perfect for the whole family

Budget range? This peaceful detour in nature is well worth the price tag.

Eric Grossman
Book now

10. The stylish cedar treehouse in leafy Newport, VT

The stylish cedar treehouse in leafy Newport, VT
The stylish cedar treehouse in leafy Newport, VT
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Not only does this elevated abode put you eye level with the treeline, but it boasts an in-deck cedar hot tub with jets. Elsewhere, you’ll find a movie projector, a record player and a wood stove. The real treat comes in the form of several 8-by-12 foot glass windows, which allow you to feel like you’re in nature while you’re still comfy and cozy inside the cabin.

Rooms? One bedroom with a king-size bed. Sleeps two guests

The mood? Equal parts rustic and minimalist, with the feeling of being immersed in nature at every turn

Location perks? Near Jay Peak for skiers, surrounded by scenic woods for unpluggers

Budget range? A moderately priced couple’s getaway

https://media.timeout.com/images/106145973/image.jpg
Madeline Bilis
Book now
Advertising

11. The poet's cabin in Southwest Harbor, ME

The poet's cabin in Southwest Harbor, ME
The poet's cabin in Southwest Harbor, ME
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

A beautiful cabin tucked away in the woods of Acadia National Park, the Poet’s Cabin was recently renovated and sleeps up to three guests. The classic A-frame has a lofted bedroom and a queen-size futon in the living room. Its location makes it the perfect cabin to rent for leaf peeping and hiking during fall.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps three guests 

The mood? A sublime cabin retreat

Location perks? Poet's Cabin is a stunning rustic love affair in nature. From its pine wood walls and cedar gliding loveseat on the porch to the paddleboards and cast-iron fire pit, adventure awaits. 

Budget range? Pocket-friendly for a short break

https://media.timeout.com/images/105913140/image.jpg
Katie McAleer
Book now

12. The Lionsgate cottage in Cohasset, MA

The Lionsgate cottage in Cohasset, MA
The Lionsgate cottage in Cohasset, MA
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Head to this quintessential seaside village between Boston and Cape Cod for a quiet getaway. The quaint cottage has a fireplace, outdoor grill, fire pit, garden and pond. Enjoy hiking, bird-watching, biking or a stroll on the beach, or simply sit back and enjoy the appeal of the wooded cottage; the perfect size for a last-minute escape from the city.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps four guests

The mood? Rustic and quaint

Location perks? Hop on one of the complimentary bikes and explore the lush wooded Wompatuck State Park.

Budget range? A cheap and cheerful weekend away. What's not to love?

Eric Grossman
Book now
Advertising

13. The bungalow at Mount Uncanoonuc in Goffstown, NH

The bungalow at Mount Uncanoonuc in Goffstown, NH
The bungalow at Mount Uncanoonuc in Goffstown, NH
Courtesy: Airbnb

Just an hour outside of Boston, this two-bedroom bungalow proves that you don’t have to look too far for a quaint and quiet getaway. Renovated in French Country style, the white decor pops against its original exposed brick, as well as its oversized windows and porch framing the mountains of New Hampshire. Speaking of, there are a number of trails accessible via the bungalow’s back doorstep, so you can explore the area by day and admire the views by evening.

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps four guests

The mood? Antique chic 

Location perks? This hilltop haven is set on a quiet street with jaw-droppingly gorgeous mountain views from the back porch, especially at sunrise. 

Budget range? Moderately priced

https://media.timeout.com/images/105837337/image.jpg
Jillian Dara
 Contributor
Book now

14. The Green Mountains base camp in Londonderry, VT

The Green Mountains base camp in Londonderry, VT
The Green Mountains base camp in Londonderry, VT
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

The warm wood cabin of your dreams exists, and it’s in Londonderry, Vt. This two-bedroom home is surrounded by 3.6 acres of land to luxuriate in, though you’ll probably want to take advantage of all the cabin has to offer. Inside, you’ll find a roaring wood-burning fireplace, soaring ceilings, window benches for reading, skylight windows and an abundance of rustic charm.

Rooms? Two bedrooms, one with a queen and one with a double bed and two single beds. Sleeps six guests

The mood? The platonic ideal of a cabin in the woods

Location perks? It's a quick jaunt to Stratton, Magic, Bromley, Mount Snow and Okemo ski resorts, as well as 1 hour to Killington and under 30 minutes to the shops in Manchester.

Budget range? Moderately. 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106145973/image.jpg
Madeline Bilis
Book now
Advertising

15. The coziest cabin in Jackson, NH

The coziest cabin in Jackson, NH
The coziest cabin in Jackson, NH
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Located in the beautiful White Mountains National Forest, this cabin offers a cozy escape within an intimate woodland setting. A private hot tub and gas fireplace make for an effortless romantic retreat. For those seeking a little more activity, the cabin provides easy access to hiking trails and, in the winter months, guests are provided with snowshoes and a toboggan.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests

The mood? Shacked up in the woods

Location perks? Ellis River, Mount Washington and Glen Falls are all at your disposal

Budget range? A low-cost secluded escape for two

Eric Grossman
Book now

16. The post-and-beam wonder in Morristown, VT

The post-and-beam wonder in Morristown, VT
The post-and-beam wonder in Morristown, VT
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb / Liz Paquette

This restored Vermont farmhouse combines country living with contemporary fittings, including both wood and gas-burning fireplaces, an open living room overlooking the mountains, and natural wood interiors.The backyard waterfall adds a touch of mountain living—its water levels change with the seasons, giving guests a summer wading pool and an autumnal stream that provides a serene soundtrack for outdoor bonfires. The house’s proximity to Stowe Mountain Resort and ample space make it an ideal destination for a friend-group ski trip.

Rooms? Four bedrooms. Sleeps eight  

The mood? Luxe farmhouse aesthetic

Location perks? The private backyard is the perfect spot to enjoy the great outdoors — whether it's dining on the deck or toasting marshmallows by the firepit at twilight. 

Budget range? A luxury vacation rental, ideal for families or a group couples' adventure

https://media.timeout.com/images/105837337/image.jpg
Jillian Dara
 Contributor
Book now
Advertising

17. The country farmhouse at Woods Hill in Bath, NH

The country farmhouse at Woods Hill in Bath, NH
The country farmhouse at Woods Hill in Bath, NH
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

For a true slice of country living, retreat to Woods Farm, a fully functioning farm situated on 260 acres. The renovated 19th-century farmhouse offers plenty of space to unwind for a larger party, with a baby grand piano, cozy nooks and a fireplace to curl up beside.

Rooms? Eight bedrooms. Sleeps 15 guests

The mood? Country charm

Location perks? Along with priceless views of Mount Moosilauke, you can destress in the whirlpool tub, or pull out your best happy baby pose in the yoga studio on the third floor. 

Budget range? A super affordable booking for large group stays

https://media.timeout.com/images/105913140/image.jpg
Katie McAleer
Book now

18. The mid-century cabin in Carlisle

The mid-century cabin in Carlisle
The mid-century cabin in Carlisle
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

This one has got "writer's retreat" written all over it. Even if you're not a writer, this place is bound to do the trick if you're looking for a reset in nature. Consider this contemporary deck house nestled in the woods your home-away-from-home—so cozy, tranquil and perfect for two. Space-wise, you'll have free reign over the majority of the lower level, which includes a bathroom and living room. If you need anything, your hosts are only upstairs, otherwise they'll leave you to it. A real highlight of the property is the modern feng shui and that gorgeous wood paneling—it’s a magnet for shadowy sunlight. 

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two

The mood? Contemporary woodland retreat

Location perks? Being surrounded by the woods means you have access to hiking and biking trails. You can also dust off your cross-country skis and head to Great Brook Farm State Park close by. 

Budget range? An affordable weekend away

https://media.timeout.com/images/105949078/image.jpg
Alex Floyd-Douglass
 Freelance Travel Copywriter
Book now
Advertising

19. The seafront cabin in Scituate

The seafront cabin in Scituate
The seafront cabin in Scituate
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Could there be a more fitting sport for your family vacation that hits a postcard-ready home right by the shore? We think not. This sun-drenched home is spread across two floors, featuring three bedrooms, a bright dining and living area, and a gorgeous sun deck facing the beach. Not bad. 

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps eight guests. 

The mood? Beach getaway with the fam. 

Location perks? Right by the waves, the home is strikingly modern and bright, so you'll feel like you're worlds away from Boston. You can also make use of the kayaks, bodyboards, and beach chairs.
 
Budget range? Not too shabby for an eight-person stay. And it doesn't get better than those views. 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106045833/image.jpg
Jennifer Banful
 Affiliate Content Writer
Book now

20. The Scandinavian hut in Southbridge, MA

The Scandinavian hut in Southbridge, MA
The Scandinavian hut in Southbridge, MA
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

If you want to feel like you’re one with nature, look no further than Southbridge, Mass. This Scandinavian-inspired Airbnb offers a Danish Morsø wood stove, fire pit, private forest baths, Finnish sauna and big windows overlooking a wildlife trail. This is a truly off-grid experience; the hut offers no electricity or Wi-Fi. But don’t worry there is a propane shower and a wood stove to keep you warm.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps four guests 

The mood? Glamping 

Location perks? A unique, off-grid experience on a working farm

Budget range? A budget-friendly escape

https://media.timeout.com/images/105913140/image.jpg
Katie McAleer
Book now
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    More on Airbnb
      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising
      Back to Top

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.