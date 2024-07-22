Subscribe
The 11 best Airbnbs near Yellowstone

From glam cabins to traditional lodges, we’ve put together a selection of some of the best Airbnbs for every budget and situation

Airbnb

Written by Lola Christina Alao
Dramatic canyons, bubbling hot springs, lush forests, and all manner of wildlife: you won't find anywhere else on Earth like Yellowstone National Park. As America's first national park, it's no surprise that this world-famous park is a super-popular bucket list destination. 

There's an almost overwhelming number of sights to see – we're talking over 300 species of bird, 65 species of mammal, and a whole lot of geological wonders – and equally, you're spoiled for choice regarding where to stay. That's why we've put together a guide to the loveliest Airbnbs in and near the national park, from glam cabins to gorgeous traditional lodges. 

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best Yellowstone Airbnbs

1. The log retreat with hot tub in Island Park

Airbnb

Explore and get your hands dirty, then come back to this nice cozy spot in the evening. This Airbnb features a private outdoor hot tub, two baths and a modern kitchen perfect for cooking up a comfort food storm. There’s high speed internet too, so you can whack out a few urgent emails if work is calling your name, and then get back to your well-deserved holiday.

Rooms? Four. Sleeps ten guests.
Mood? Rustic.
Location perks? Perfect for those of us who want the nature but also want the comfort too.
Budget range? Reasonable for a group.

2. The luxury lodge in Island Park

Supplied by Airbnb

Everything about this home just outside of Yellowstone screams luxury. Think beautiful huge windows that overlook the river, not one but two fireplaces perfect for those winter evenings and spacious balconies. You’ll find a hot tub here, and there are four bedrooms with amazingly comfortable beds.

Rooms? Five. Sleeps 16+ guests.
Mood? Luxury.
Location perks? Caryn, is also a photographer and assures guests that she knows all the best spots to visit in the area, so it’s worth having a chat with her.
Budget range? Very reasonable.

3. A wooden wonderland in Island Park

Airbnb

Dubbed the 'Wooden Teepee' this forest hideaway is injecting some life into this natural setting its epic structure that houses a number of treasures; inside you'll find a fully stocked kitchen with a complimentary coffee bar, a big TV and games, alongside a walk in shower and other tastefully modern amenities (bonus points for the washer and dryer). Outside you can sit by the fire pit as you admire the views and toast marshmallows – what more could you want?  

Rooms? One. Sleeps four guests. 
Mood? Boujee summer camp. 
Location perks? Less than half an hour to the entrance of West Yellowstone and close to Henry's Lake. 
Budget range? Pretty average. 

4. The Bighorn cabin in Island Park

Courtesy: Airbnb

This stunning Airbnb cabin has all you need for a rustic getaway. Built in 2019, the decor is warm and inviting—making you feel at home instantly. The excellent amenities include four large bedrooms (two up, two down), three bathrooms, a well-equipped kitchen for cooking all you could possibly want, and half an acre of land to explore. There's also a hot tub on the deck for evenings spent under the stars with a glass of something cool. Cheers to that!

Rooms? Four. Sleeps 12 guests.
Mood? Nothing but nature.
Location perks? It's right in the heart of the forest, just 10 miles from Yellowstone National Park.
Budget range? Very affordable.

5. The waterfront cabin in West Yellowstone

Supplied by Airbnb

This Airbnb is great for activity lovers and will give you the chance to spend long summer days making memories with family or a group of best friends. Location-wise, you’ll also have lots of restaurants, shops, and the Museum of West Yellowstone on your doorstep. You really can’t go wrong. The roads leading up to the property can be rough though, so we’d suggest hiring a heavy-duty vehicle to make life a little easier.

Rooms? Three. Sleeps eight guests.
Mood? Isolated comfort.
Location perks? It's on Hebgen Lake, with plenty of fishing and boating opportunities, as well as a zipline park nearby.
Budget range? Very affordable.

6. The tiny home in Island Park

Supplied by Airbnb

This tiny home sure has character. It’s designed in the style of a treehouse, and is nestled in the woods so is perfect for any couples wanting to get away for some peace and quiet. You can spend your evenings looking up at pretty views of Mt Sawtell and historic views of Henry's Fork of the Snake River. We know it looks small, but that’s all part of the experience! Plus, if you’re on a solo trip or spending most of the time out exploring that’s probably all the space you need.

Rooms? One. Sleeps three guests.
Mood? Hiding out.
Location perks? There's access to the river below the Henry's Lake Dam.
Budget range? Mid- to high-end.

7. The home away from home in West Yellowstone

Supplied by Airbnb

This bungalow prides itself on getting you to leave your worries behind and escape. Is work stressing you out a bit too much, life getting in the way of your relaxing time? Well, Blue Ribbon Bungalow will allow you to have the experience your body has been craving.

Rooms? One. Sleeps eight guests.
Mood? Homely.
Location perks? It's just five minutes from the west entrance to Yellowstone, so you’ll be right in the heart of all the action.
Budget range? Reasonable.

8. The unique cabin in Island Park

Supplied by Airbnb

This beautifully made cabin is 20 minutes away from Yellowstone. That means you can walk out on the upstairs balcony and enjoy amazing forest scenery. Imagine roasting some tasty s'mores or hot dogs on the fire pit, taking an adventure on the hundreds of miles of trails for snowmobiles and relaxing on the comfy couches.

Rooms? Two. Sleeps six guests.
Mood? Rustic.
Location perks? The space is remote, but close enough to town to get things when needed.
Budget range? Reasonable.

9. The discreet getaway in West Yellowstone

Supplied by Airbnb

This cabin is great for that big family holiday you’ve been planning for ages. Now that you’ve found the perfect property, you have an excuse to book it. With five individual private bedrooms, you definitely won’t be short of space. Plus, there will be something fun to do for everyone.

Rooms? Five. Sleeps 12 guests.
Mood? Cute.
Location perks? The area is well known for its fly fishing and is the snowmobile capital of the West.
Budget range? Bargain.

10. The shipping container conversion in Wilsall

Photo: Airbnb

This unique little retreat has been created from an old shipping container. The inside is one big open space, with a huge window running down the entirety of one side, meaning you'll make the most of those stunning Yellowstone views, regardless of whether you're inside or out on the modest deck beside the fire pit. The bedroom is separate, with a queen-size and a cot. Should you wish to pull yourself away from the serenity, Bozeman or Livingston are both just a short drive and afford plenty of shopping and sightseeing.

Rooms? One. Sleeps two guests.
Mood? Couple's retreat.
Location perks? You'll wake up to unbeatable vistas of The Crazies and Shields River.
Budget range? Super affordable.

11. The Old West Escapes Saloon in Island Park

Supplied by Airbnb

This is a newly built cozy cabin that will give you that classic Yellowstone experience. Nestled in the heart of Island Park, Idaho, it resembles an 1880s Old West town with all the comforts of home. There is everything you’d need to accommodate your squad, a full kitchen with a dining space for the group, and a small living area with a comfy sofa sleeper to relax and stream your favourite shows on the 50" smart TV.

Rooms? One. Sleeps four guests.
Mood? Novel.
Location perks? It's an easy 20-minute drive from West Yellowstone.
Budget range? Mid-range.

