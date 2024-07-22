1. The log retreat with hot tub in Island Park
Explore and get your hands dirty, then come back to this nice cozy spot in the evening. This Airbnb features a private outdoor hot tub, two baths and a modern kitchen perfect for cooking up a comfort food storm. There’s high speed internet too, so you can whack out a few urgent emails if work is calling your name, and then get back to your well-deserved holiday.
Rooms? Four. Sleeps ten guests.
Mood? Rustic.
Location perks? Perfect for those of us who want the nature but also want the comfort too.
Budget range? Reasonable for a group.