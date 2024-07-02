4th of July history and significance: everything you need to know about its history and meaning

The 4th of July is just around the corner, and people across the country are gearing up to celebrate with picnics and pyrotechnics. From beach trips to lakeside escapes to big-city getaways, July 4th is always a big travel weekend. There are plenty of fab last-minute 4th of July getaways, but the holiday weekend is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods ever, so be sure you read up on how to avoid traffic in the air and on the roads. Aside from all the fun, however, let’s not forget why we celebrate Independence Day. Here's the history behind this annual celebration and 4th of July traditions.

What is the meaning behind the 4th of July?

The 4th of July celebrates the independence of America’s original 13 colonies from British rule. Why July 4th? The Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776. Also known as Independence Day, the term “Fourth of July” can be found as early as 1790.

What are some early celebrations and traditions?

July 4th celebrations have taken place since 1777. Massachusetts was the first state to recognize the holiday in 1781, but it wasn’t until 1870 that it became a federal holiday.

The Library of Congress notes a spontaneous celebration of Independence Day in Philadelphia in 1777, but it wasn’t until after the War of 1812 that Independence Day celebrations became commonplace. The Philadelphia celebration included fireworks (as well as bonfires and bells), and the popularity of pyrotechnics took off from there. The custom soon became popular in towns and cities across the young country, with processions, speeches, picnics, contests and military displays.

Where can you see the best 4th of July fireworks?

Fireworks are still incredibly popular all over the U.S. Major cities celebrate with huge public displays, supplemented by music and live performances.

What day does 4th of July fall on this year?

4th of July 2024 is on a Thursday, giving Americans the opportunity to have an extra long holiday weekend.