A Mariah Carey holiday pop-up bar is coming to cities around the U.S.

It’s officially the start of the festive season, and five cities around the U.S. are in for a real holiday treat: a Mariah Carey holiday pop-up bar will be taking over at Virgin Hotels in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans and New York City from November 15 to December 29. Get ready, Mariah fans: these dazzling transformations are going to be all you want for Christmas this year.

The Queen of Christmas herself has teamed up with Virgin Hotels and Bucket Listers to bring the Black Irish Holiday Bar to life. Named after her Black Irish cream liqueur line, this pop-up bar will be more than just cocktails—it’s a Mariah-themed winter wonderland. During the 90 minute experience, you can stroll through sparkling holiday decor, pose under a neon All I Want for Christmas Is You sign or recreate Mariah’s iconic Christmas album cover in a life-sized wreath. There’s also an interactive photo booth, a "letters to Mariah" station, a Black Irish Christmas tree and a lyric wall.

While you’re there, indulge in a selection of exclusive Black Irish cocktails designed to kindle the holiday spirit. Treat yourself to the Signature Espresso Martini with a candy cane rim, a glitter-topped White Chocolate Martini, a Salted Caramel Bourbon Martini adorned with a chocolate-covered pretzel rim or a Cocoa Coffee spiked with Black Irish Irish Cream, topped with holiday sprinkles and edible butterflies.

Whether you’re a Mariah fan or just craving some candy-coated holiday magic, this pop-up is a must. With exclusive merch and Mariah-inspired photo moments galore, it’s the ultimate holiday experience wrapped in a glittery bow. Snag your tickets for the pop-up here.