A Mariah Carey holiday pop-up bar is taking over NYC this month

The queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, will be the focus of a seasonal pop-up bar on the fourth floor of Virgin Hotels at 1227 Broadway near 30th Street later this month, from November 15 through December 29.

Dubbed Mariah Carey Black Irish Holiday Bar, a call-out to the artist's Irish cream liqueur brand, the activation is a partnership with Bucket Listers that will also debut in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and New Orleans.

Inside the winter wonderland, guests will be able to snap photos alongside a custom "All I Want for Christmas Is You" neon sign (it's the iconic song's 30th anniversary!), sit on a festive wreath to actually recreate Carey's Christmas album, look through a lyric wall, interact with a Black Irish Christmas tree and even write a letter to Carey herself! She does feel a bit like a real-life Santa Claus, doesn't she?

Photograph: Courtesy of Bucket Listeres

In terms of food and drink, expect holiday-inspired cocktails made with Carey's product, including a signature espresso martini featuring a candy cane rim and a martini flight complete with a white chocolate martini topped with cotton candy and glitter, a Reposado tequila espresso martini garnished with a cinnamon stick and a bourbon martini boasting a chocolate-covered pretzel rim.

More "traditional" drinkers will likely opt for the cocoa coffee spiked with Black Irish cream and topped with red and green glitter sprinkles and edible butterflies. Carey in a cup, if you ask us.

You can snag tickets to the 90-minute experience right here. Each pass includes a welcome signature Black Irish cocktail!