Mariah Carey is opening a pop-up holiday bar in Chicago this month

The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is joining forces with Virgin Hotels and Bucket Listers to set up a holiday pop-up bar right here in Chicago starting November 15 through December 29.

At the Mariah Carey Black Irish Holiday Bar, guests will get to partake in a variety of themed activations while sipping on cocktails featuring Carey's own Irish cream liqueur, Black Irish.

In Chicago, the 90-minute experience will take over the Commons Club at Virgin Hotels at 203 N Wabash Avenue, but fans will get to be a part of the festivities around the country as well: The pop-up will also set up shop in Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans and New York.

According to an official press release, the holiday-themed winter wonderland will feature a "window photo display adorned with an 'All I Want for Christmas is You' neon sign," the recreation of Carey's iconic Christmas album (yes, you'll get to pose alongside it), an interactive photo booth, a lyric wall, a special "letters to Mariah" station and more.

As for drinks, the menu will include a variety of holiday-inspired cocktails made with Black Irish. There will be a signature espresso martini featuring a candy cane rim, a cocoa coffee spiked with the liqueur and topped with red and green glitter sprinkles and edible butterflies; and a martini flight. The latter order involves a white chocolate martini topped with cotton candy and glitter; a Reposado tequila espresso martini garnished with a cinnamon stick; and a bourbon martini topped with a chocolate covered pretzel rim. Yes, they all sound more like candy treats than cocktails—and we're here for it.

Tickets to the experience, each one including a complimentary welcome cocktail, are available right here.