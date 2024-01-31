First look: Universal Orlando reveals details of its epic new theme park

Things are starting to get real for the new Universal Epic Universe theme park, which people have been excitedly chattering about for a while. Aiming to open in 2025, this park will take amusement one step further for an amazing, entertaining time in Orlando—with four Universal parks, you can stay for an entire week to explore all the options. At Epic Universe, the park will include five lands, as outlined in the company’s recent press release. They're calling it their most ambitious theme park to date. The five lands are:

Celestial Park: This is the first world visitors see. It’ll be a lush green area with gardens, waterways and beautiful walking paths. Astronomy and mythology inspire this land’s architecture, and you can get a view of all of it from a roller coaster theme like a shooting comet. There’ll also be dining and shopping. From here, you can then veer off to explore the other four worlds by passing through some impressive portals.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic: This area takes on thematic elements from the Fantastic Beasts films set in the 1920s, as well as the British Ministry of Magic imagery we’re used to seeing in the Harry Potter series.

Super Nintendo World: You’ll be part of the game on the other side of the green pipe, engaging with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk: You can soar with dragons in this Viking-inspired world based on How to Train Your Dragon.

Dark Universe: This is a fun and Gothic place where you’ll engage with Dr. Victoria Frankenstein and try to avoid the monsters roaming the intense landscape.

Don’t forget the new hotels that will be situated inside Epic Universe; you can be some of the first people to ever stay in them! And if you can't make it to Florida but find Texas is your jam, watch for the opening of the first Universal park there.