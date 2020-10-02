Fly to Florida for free this month if your first or last name is Orlando

Orlandos of the world, you're in luck: Frontier Airlines is currently offering anyone whose first or last name is Orlando a $250 voucher for a free flight to the city between October 13 and 20. You've got until October 5 to claim your voucher by filling out this pretty straightforward form right here. Needless to say, don't try to trick the system: the airline will double check your legal name before sending you the treat.

The promotion is the result of a team-up between the airline and Visit Orlando, likely a way to boost tourism to the city.

"Frontier proudly offers the most nonstop routes of any airline to Orlando International Airport and is the airline of choice for vacationing families and friends looking for an affordable travel option," said Frontier Airlines' vice president of marketing Tyri Squyres in an official press release announcing the promotion. "Plus, we can't wait to welcome all the folks named 'Orlando' on flights to their namesake destination."

Although, just like the rest of the country, Florida is still dealing with quarantine orders and COVID-19-related regulations, there are some fun things to do in town that will allow for social distancing and proper virus etiquette. Check out our highlighted activities right here.

Most popular on Time Out

- Get paid over $2,000 to binge-watch documentaries about world leaders for two days straight

- We tried Taco Bell’s new Grande Stacker and Dragon Fruit Freeze

- Costa Rica is opening up to U.S. travelers from these 21 states starting October

- NASA sent a $23 million toilet to space this week

- Fat Bear Week is upon us and here is everything you need to know about it

Share the story