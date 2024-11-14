If you’re looking to sprinkle some holiday cheer into your coffee routine, Starbucks has just the thing: reusable, 2024 limited-edition holiday red cups are back and you can snag one for free.

This Thursday, November 14, stop by any participating Starbucks, order your favorite handcrafted holiday drink, and this year’s reusable, eco-friendly holiday cup—made with 95% recycled materials—is yours at no extra charge.

The red cup giveaway is up for grabs however you prefer to order: in-store, at the drive-thru, using the Starbucks app or even through Uber Eats, DoorDash or GrubHub. If you order with the Starbucks app, there’s even more to cheer about–you’ll get $0 delivery fees with that cup through November 17.

Choose any size holiday drink–hot, iced or blended–and get yourself a grande 16-ounce reusable red cup, while supplies last. Not only does this festive cup add a dash of holiday joy to your day, it’s a gift that keeps giving: bring it back to any Starbucks and enjoy a $0.10 discount on your drink, along with 25 bonus Stars for Rewards members using the app.

With each reusable cup, you’re doing a little bit to help Starbucks hit its goal of reducing waste by 50% by 2030. So go ahead, order up your peppermint mocha or chestnut praline latte (and swap in a non-dairy milk with abandon, because substitutes are now free), and enjoy a little extra holiday joy courtesy of your favorite red cup.