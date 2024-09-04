It’s the sale you may have been waiting for... and despairing that it might not even exist anymore. Pre-pandemic, savvy American travelers could get to Europe and back for around $400, but we feared those fares were gone forever. But here’s great news. Today, Norse Atlantic launched a global sale for economy light travel between October 1, 2024 and June 15, 2025. These promotional fares can be as low as going from JFK in New York to London or Berlin for $135 one way...and that’s including taxes.

And bringing huge joy to travelers who do somehow manage to pack everything for a two-week trip into a single bag that fits under the seat in front of them, Norse says that going forward, all economy light bookings will now also permit travelers to bring a free 22-pound carry-on bag in addition to the personal item that fits under the seat. We're saved! Important condition: the included carry-on bag policy only applies to bookings made directly on the flynorse.com website, irrespective of whether the ticket was purchased as part of the sale. If you book with a third party, the rules may be different.

You’ll be on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with each seat having its own entertainment experience. Norse also offers premium cabin seating with a huge seat and a deep recline. Within the economy class, there are three subcategories: Light, Classic, and Flextra. The latter includes a maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, an enhanced airport and onboard experience, and increased ticket flexibility.

Other things to consider: this sale ends September 12, a little more than a week away, unless the seats sell out earlier. There are some blackout restrictions and the promotion price may not be available on every flight. The promotion only works for bookings on certain routes and doesn’t apply to connecting flights. That’s okay! We love you.

We'll end with a little ticketing porn for you, a list of the promotional fares to Europe (all with taxes included and representing a one-way flight):

New York (JFK) to London (LGW) from $135

New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) from $159

New York (JFK) to Berlin (BER) from $135

New York (JFK) to Rome (FCO) from $159

New York (JFK) to Athens (ATH) from $159

Miami (MIA) to London (LGW) from $159

Miami (MIA) to Oslo (OSL) from $139

Miami (MIA) to Berlin (BER) from $159

Los Angeles (LAX) to London (LGW) from $159

Los Angeles (LAX) to Paris (CDG) from $159

Las Vegas (LAS) to London (LGW) from $195

Orlando (MCO) to London (LGW) from $159

For more information and to book, visit www.flynorse.com.