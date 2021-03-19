Free things to do in NYC

Live your best life without breaking the bank at NYC's best free events, shows and exhibits

New York is one of the greatest cities in the world, but holy cow, is it pricey. Seeing Broadway shows or dining at one of the city’s most buzzed about restaurants will cost you a pretty penny. Lucky for us, the city also offers a prime list of free art exhibitions, free museum days and more. Read on for our list of NYC's best gratis activities.



