After you've trudged through security and before you get to your gate, you’ve entered that pre-flight purgatory where you have to kill time (unless you’re rushing of course). Some airports, obviously, are better than others when it comes to amenities like restaurants and bars that can make travel feel like a mini vacation. A new USA Today 10Best poll reveals the airports that offer the best amenities, from bars and lounges to grab-and-go food and shopping.

If you’re looking for a pre-flight tipple, Palm Beach International (PBI) serves up beachy vibes at Blu2o. It’s got fresh seafood and sustainable eats, plus cocktails that will make you think you’re already oceanside.

At Tampa International Airport (TPA), you can rest assured you’ll have plenty of delicious dining options. From charbroiled oysters at Ulele to frozen yogurt from Yogurtology, TPA’s restaurants are a foodie’s paradise that’ll have you wishing for a flight delay.

Shopaholics say Nashville International (BNA) is the go-to spot for retail therapy. Grab a bottle at Whiskey Trailhead, shop unique (and useful) Tennessee souvenirs at Jam Session or find a new ‘fit at Southern fashion hub Draper James.

Now, for the “I need food but have 15 minutes to board” contingent, 400 Degrees Hot Chicken at BNA offers a fiery fix of the famed Nashville-style hot chicken. It’s grab-and-go, but with serious spice.

For those with lounge access, Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) hits the jackpot. The American Express Centurion Lounge is like a mini Texas-sized hotel—with spa services, dining and more space than you’ll know what to do with.

Lastly, for a proper meal before you fly, Woody’s At The Airport at Monterey Regional (MRY) is a dining destination. Locals love it, and you will too, especially with honey chili wings and a wine list that celebrates California’s best.

So next time you fly through these airports, forget rushing. Take a timeout and enjoy the airport perks.