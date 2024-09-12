Pizza lovers take note: the annual assessment of prime pies around the world from the experts at 50 Top Pizza has been revealed, and ten U.S. pizza joints have made the list. New York is well-represented, of course, but you can enjoy some of the world’s best pizzas in several other cities across the country.

The team of Italian food and beverage journalists (i.e. they really know their stuff) who curate a list of the best pizzerias in Italy, Europe, Asia and the U.S. each year recently announced the 2024 list. Topping the list for the second time—once in 2022 then back up to number one after dropping to number two in 2023—is Una Pizza Napoletana in the Lower East Side. The experts praise the spot’s dedication to traditional methods and extraordinary quality of ingredients.

So which other U.S. pizza joints earned accolades that landed them in the top 50 best pizzas in the world? Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco ranked number six, Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia at number 13, Ribalta in New York at number 19, Ken’s Artisan Pizza in Portland at number 27, Jay’s in Kenmore at number 28, Don Antonio in New York at number 30, Pizzeria Sei in Los Angeles at number 33, La Leggenda in Miami at number 45 and Robert’s in Chicago at number 50.

Top 100 ranking of the best pizzerias in the world in 2024 according to 50 Top Pizza:

1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA

2. Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy

2. I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy

3. The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan

4. Confine – Milan, Italy

5. Napoli on the Road – London, England

6. Tony's Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA

7. I Tigli – San Bonifacio, Italy

8. Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain

9. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy

10. Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy

11. Leggera Pizza Napoletana – São Paulo, Brazil

12. Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines

13. Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA

14. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria

15. RistoPizza – Tokyo, Japan

16. I Masanielli - Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy

17. Dry Milano – Milan, Italy

18. La Notizia – Naples, Italy

19. Ribalta – New York, USA

20. Salvo – Naples, Italy

21. Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy

22. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China

23. 50 Kalò – London, England

24. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy

25. Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy

26. Baldoria – Madrid, Spain

27. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA

28. Jay's – Kenmore, USA

29. 180 Grammi Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy

30. Don Antonio – New York, USA

31. Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy

32. La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy

33. Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles, USA

34. Pizza Zulu – Fürth, Germany

35. Clementina – Fiumicino, Italy

36. Sestogusto – Turin, Italy

37. La Bolla – Caserta, Italy

38. QT Pizza Bar – São Paulo, Brazil

39. BOB Alchimia a Spicchi – Montepaone Lido, Italy

40. Ti Amo – Adrogué, Argentina

41. Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy

42. I Vesuviani – Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy

43. IMperfetto – Puteaux, France

44. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia

44. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia

45. La Leggenda – Miami, USA

46. Dante's Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand

47. nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

48. Raf Bonetta – Pozzuoli, Italy

49. Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand

50. Robert's – Chicago, USA

51. La Balmesina – Barcelona, Spain

52. Denis – Milan, Italy

53. A Pizza da Mooca – São Paulo, Brazil

54. Pizzeria Braceria CESARI!! – Nagoya, Japan

55. 'O Munaciello – Miami, USA

56. Palazzo Petrucci Pizzeria – Naples, Italy

57. Bottega – Beijing, China

58. Allería – Providencia, Chile

59. Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand

60. Fratelli Figurato – Madrid, Spain

61. Sbanco – Rome, Italy

62. Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria – Aversa, Italy

63. Le Parùle – Herculaneum, Italy

64. 400 Gradi – Lecce, Italy

65. Modus – Milan, Italy

66. Spacca Napoli – Seoul, South Korea

67. Ardente – Mexico City, Mexico

68. La Pizza è Bella – Antwerp, Belgium

69. La Fenice – Pistoia, Italy

70. a mano – Makati - Metro Manila, Philippines

71. Re | Mi – Sassari, Italy

72. 'O Scugnizzo – Arezzo, Italy

73. Forno d'Oro – Lisbon, Portugal

74. Partenope Ristorante – Dallas, USA

75. Pupillo Pura Pizza – Frosinone, Italy

76. Surt – Copenhagen, Denmark

77. 'O Fiore Mio – Faenza, Italy

78. Franko’s Pizza & Bar – Zagreb, Croatia

79. Little Pyg – Dublin, Ireland

80. L'industrie Pizzeria – New York, USA

81. Matto Napoletano – Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia

82. Giangi – Arielli, Italy

83. Giovanni Santarpia – Florence, Italy

84. Meunier – Corciano, Italy

85. Saccharum – Altavilla Milicia, Italy

86. Da Susy – Gurugram, India

87. Unica Pizzeria – São Paulo, Brazil

88. Imilla Alzada – La Paz, Bolivia

89. Ferro e Farinha - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

90. Atte. Pizzeria Napoletana – Buenos Aires, Argentina

91. San Martino - Pizza & Bolle – Rome, Italy

92. I Borboni – Pontecagnano Faiano, Italy

93. Demaio – Bilbao, Spain

94. Stile Napoletano – Chester, England

95. La Piola Pizza – Brussels, Belgium

96. Pizza Culture – Calgary, Canada

97. Zielona Górka – Pabianice, Poland

98. Slice & Pie – Washington, USA

99. Taglio – Mineola, USA

100. Pizzeria Prima Strada – Victoria, Canada