Pizza lovers take note: the annual assessment of prime pies around the world from the experts at 50 Top Pizza has been revealed, and ten U.S. pizza joints have made the list. New York is well-represented, of course, but you can enjoy some of the world’s best pizzas in several other cities across the country.
The team of Italian food and beverage journalists (i.e. they really know their stuff) who curate a list of the best pizzerias in Italy, Europe, Asia and the U.S. each year recently announced the 2024 list. Topping the list for the second time—once in 2022 then back up to number one after dropping to number two in 2023—is Una Pizza Napoletana in the Lower East Side. The experts praise the spot’s dedication to traditional methods and extraordinary quality of ingredients.
So which other U.S. pizza joints earned accolades that landed them in the top 50 best pizzas in the world? Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco ranked number six, Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia at number 13, Ribalta in New York at number 19, Ken’s Artisan Pizza in Portland at number 27, Jay’s in Kenmore at number 28, Don Antonio in New York at number 30, Pizzeria Sei in Los Angeles at number 33, La Leggenda in Miami at number 45 and Robert’s in Chicago at number 50.
Top 100 ranking of the best pizzerias in the world in 2024 according to 50 Top Pizza:
1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA
2. Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy
2. I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy
3. The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan
4. Confine – Milan, Italy
5. Napoli on the Road – London, England
6. Tony's Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA
7. I Tigli – San Bonifacio, Italy
8. Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain
9. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy
10. Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy
11. Leggera Pizza Napoletana – São Paulo, Brazil
12. Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines
13. Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA
14. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria
15. RistoPizza – Tokyo, Japan
16. I Masanielli - Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy
17. Dry Milano – Milan, Italy
18. La Notizia – Naples, Italy
19. Ribalta – New York, USA
20. Salvo – Naples, Italy
21. Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy
22. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China
23. 50 Kalò – London, England
24. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy
25. Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy
26. Baldoria – Madrid, Spain
27. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA
28. Jay's – Kenmore, USA
29. 180 Grammi Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy
30. Don Antonio – New York, USA
31. Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy
32. La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy
33. Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles, USA
34. Pizza Zulu – Fürth, Germany
35. Clementina – Fiumicino, Italy
36. Sestogusto – Turin, Italy
37. La Bolla – Caserta, Italy
38. QT Pizza Bar – São Paulo, Brazil
39. BOB Alchimia a Spicchi – Montepaone Lido, Italy
40. Ti Amo – Adrogué, Argentina
41. Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy
42. I Vesuviani – Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy
43. IMperfetto – Puteaux, France
44. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia
44. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia
45. La Leggenda – Miami, USA
46. Dante's Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand
47. nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
48. Raf Bonetta – Pozzuoli, Italy
49. Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand
50. Robert's – Chicago, USA
51. La Balmesina – Barcelona, Spain
52. Denis – Milan, Italy
53. A Pizza da Mooca – São Paulo, Brazil
54. Pizzeria Braceria CESARI!! – Nagoya, Japan
55. 'O Munaciello – Miami, USA
56. Palazzo Petrucci Pizzeria – Naples, Italy
57. Bottega – Beijing, China
58. Allería – Providencia, Chile
59. Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand
60. Fratelli Figurato – Madrid, Spain
61. Sbanco – Rome, Italy
62. Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria – Aversa, Italy
63. Le Parùle – Herculaneum, Italy
64. 400 Gradi – Lecce, Italy
65. Modus – Milan, Italy
66. Spacca Napoli – Seoul, South Korea
67. Ardente – Mexico City, Mexico
68. La Pizza è Bella – Antwerp, Belgium
69. La Fenice – Pistoia, Italy
70. a mano – Makati - Metro Manila, Philippines
71. Re | Mi – Sassari, Italy
72. 'O Scugnizzo – Arezzo, Italy
73. Forno d'Oro – Lisbon, Portugal
74. Partenope Ristorante – Dallas, USA
75. Pupillo Pura Pizza – Frosinone, Italy
76. Surt – Copenhagen, Denmark
77. 'O Fiore Mio – Faenza, Italy
78. Franko’s Pizza & Bar – Zagreb, Croatia
79. Little Pyg – Dublin, Ireland
80. L'industrie Pizzeria – New York, USA
81. Matto Napoletano – Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia
82. Giangi – Arielli, Italy
83. Giovanni Santarpia – Florence, Italy
84. Meunier – Corciano, Italy
85. Saccharum – Altavilla Milicia, Italy
86. Da Susy – Gurugram, India
87. Unica Pizzeria – São Paulo, Brazil
88. Imilla Alzada – La Paz, Bolivia
89. Ferro e Farinha - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
90. Atte. Pizzeria Napoletana – Buenos Aires, Argentina
91. San Martino - Pizza & Bolle – Rome, Italy
92. I Borboni – Pontecagnano Faiano, Italy
93. Demaio – Bilbao, Spain
94. Stile Napoletano – Chester, England
95. La Piola Pizza – Brussels, Belgium
96. Pizza Culture – Calgary, Canada
97. Zielona Górka – Pabianice, Poland
98. Slice & Pie – Washington, USA
99. Taglio – Mineola, USA
100. Pizzeria Prima Strada – Victoria, Canada