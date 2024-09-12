This NYC pizzeria was yet again named the very best in the world

[title]
Once again, for the second time, Una Pizza Napoletana, the Lower East Side spot by Anthony Mangieri, was crowned the best pizzeria in the world by 50 Top Pizza, an online guide that focuses on the top pizza parlors across the world and releases an annual ranking annually.
The destination at 175 Orchard Street first earned the title in 2022, when it actually shared it with I Masanielli from Caserta, Italy. The next year, in 2023, the parlor landed in the number two spots—but it has found its way back up again in 2024.
Mangieri clearly knows what he is doing: he opened Una Pizza Napoletana in New Jersey in 1996 and relocated the business to Manhattan in 2004, a move that led to many restaurant reviews and a rise in popularity.
Interestingly enough, according to the pizzeria's official website, Mangieri then decided to relocate once more, this time to San Francisco in 2010, "where the third iteration of Una Pizza Napoletana continued to enthrall critics and pizza lovers alike."
In 2018, Una Pizza Napoletana debuted on the Lower East Side once more and, since March 2022, the location is the only iteration of Mangieri's project across all of America.
But back to 50 Top Pizza. In addition to Una Pizza Napoletana, three other NYC spots appear on the list: Ribalta, Don Antonio and L'Industrie Pizzeria. We can't say we disagree with any of those entries.
Below, check out the top 100 ranking of best pizzeria in the world in 2024 according to 50 Top Pizza:
1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA
2. Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy
2. I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy
3. The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan
4. Confine – Milan, Italy
5. Napoli on the Road – London, England
6. Tony's Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA
7. I Tigli – San Bonifacio, Italy
8. Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain
9. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy
10. Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy
11. Leggera Pizza Napoletana – São Paulo, Brazil
12. Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines
13. Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA
14. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria
15. RistoPizza – Tokyo, Japan
16. I Masanielli - Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy
17. Dry Milano – Milan, Italy
18. La Notizia – Naples, Italy
19. Ribalta – New York, USA
20. Salvo – Naples, Italy
21. Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy
22. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China
23. 50 Kalò – London, England
24. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy
25. Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy
26. Baldoria – Madrid, Spain
27. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA
28. Jay's – Kenmore, USA
29. 180 Grammi Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy
30. Don Antonio – New York, USA
31. Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy
32. La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy
33. Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles, USA
34. Pizza Zulu – Fürth, Germany
35. Clementina – Fiumicino, Italy
36. Sestogusto – Turin, Italy
37. La Bolla – Caserta, Italy
38. QT Pizza Bar – São Paulo, Brazil
39. BOB Alchimia a Spicchi – Montepaone Lido, Italy
40. Ti Amo – Adrogué, Argentina
41. Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy
42. I Vesuviani – Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy
43. IMperfetto – Puteaux, France
44. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia
44. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia
45. La Leggenda – Miami, USA
46. Dante's Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand
47. nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
48. Raf Bonetta – Pozzuoli, Italy
49. Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand
50. Robert's – Chicago, USA
51. La Balmesina – Barcelona, Spain
52. Denis – Milan, Italy
53. A Pizza da Mooca – São Paulo, Brazil
54. Pizzeria Braceria CESARI!! – Nagoya, Japan
55. 'O Munaciello – Miami, USA
56. Palazzo Petrucci Pizzeria – Naples, Italy
57. Bottega – Beijing, China
58. Allería – Providencia, Chile
59. Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand
60. Fratelli Figurato – Madrid, Spain
61. Sbanco – Rome, Italy
62. Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria – Aversa, Italy
63. Le Parùle – Herculaneum, Italy
64. 400 Gradi – Lecce, Italy
65. Modus – Milan, Italy
66. Spacca Napoli – Seoul, South Korea
67. Ardente – Mexico City, Mexico
68. La Pizza è Bella – Antwerp, Belgium
69. La Fenice – Pistoia, Italy
70. a mano – Makati - Metro Manila, Philippines
71. Re | Mi – Sassari, Italy
72. 'O Scugnizzo – Arezzo, Italy
73. Forno d'Oro – Lisbon, Portugal
74. Partenope Ristorante – Dallas, USA
75. Pupillo Pura Pizza – Frosinone, Italy
76. Surt – Copenhagen, Denmark
77. 'O Fiore Mio – Faenza, Italy
78. Franko’s Pizza & Bar – Zagreb, Croatia
79. Little Pyg – Dublin, Ireland
80. L'industrie Pizzeria – New York, USA
81. Matto Napoletano – Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia
82. Giangi – Arielli, Italy
83. Giovanni Santarpia – Florence, Italy
84. Meunier – Corciano, Italy
85. Saccharum – Altavilla Milicia, Italy
86. Da Susy – Gurugram, India
87. Unica Pizzeria – São Paulo, Brazil
88. Imilla Alzada – La Paz, Bolivia
89. Ferro e Farinha - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
90. Atte. Pizzeria Napoletana – Buenos Aires, Argentina
91. San Martino - Pizza & Bolle – Rome, Italy
92. I Borboni – Pontecagnano Faiano, Italy
93. Demaio – Bilbao, Spain
94. Stile Napoletano – Chester, England
95. La Piola Pizza – Brussels, Belgium
96. Pizza Culture – Calgary, Canada
97. Zielona Górka – Pabianice, Poland
98. Slice & Pie – Washington, USA
99. Taglio – Mineola, USA
100. Pizzeria Prima Strada – Victoria, Canada