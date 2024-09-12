This NYC pizzeria was yet again named the very best in the world

Once again, for the second time, Una Pizza Napoletana, the Lower East Side spot by Anthony Mangieri, was crowned the best pizzeria in the world by 50 Top Pizza, an online guide that focuses on the top pizza parlors across the world and releases an annual ranking annually.

The destination at 175 Orchard Street first earned the title in 2022, when it actually shared it with I Masanielli from Caserta, Italy. The next year, in 2023, the parlor landed in the number two spots—but it has found its way back up again in 2024.

Mangieri clearly knows what he is doing: he opened Una Pizza Napoletana in New Jersey in 1996 and relocated the business to Manhattan in 2004, a move that led to many restaurant reviews and a rise in popularity.

Interestingly enough, according to the pizzeria's official website, Mangieri then decided to relocate once more, this time to San Francisco in 2010, "where the third iteration of Una Pizza Napoletana continued to enthrall critics and pizza lovers alike."

In 2018, Una Pizza Napoletana debuted on the Lower East Side once more and, since March 2022, the location is the only iteration of Mangieri's project across all of America.

But back to 50 Top Pizza. In addition to Una Pizza Napoletana, three other NYC spots appear on the list: Ribalta, Don Antonio and L'Industrie Pizzeria. We can't say we disagree with any of those entries.

Below, check out the top 100 ranking of best pizzeria in the world in 2024 according to 50 Top Pizza:

1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA

2. Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy

2. I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy

3. The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan

4. Confine – Milan, Italy

5. Napoli on the Road – London, England

6. Tony's Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA

7. I Tigli – San Bonifacio, Italy

8. Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain

9. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy

10. Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy

11. Leggera Pizza Napoletana – São Paulo, Brazil

12. Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines

13. Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA

14. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria

15. RistoPizza – Tokyo, Japan

16. I Masanielli - Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy

17. Dry Milano – Milan, Italy

18. La Notizia – Naples, Italy

19. Ribalta – New York, USA

20. Salvo – Naples, Italy

21. Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy

22. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China

23. 50 Kalò – London, England

24. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy

25. Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy

26. Baldoria – Madrid, Spain

27. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA

28. Jay's – Kenmore, USA

29. 180 Grammi Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy

30. Don Antonio – New York, USA

31. Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy

32. La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy

33. Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles, USA

34. Pizza Zulu – Fürth, Germany

35. Clementina – Fiumicino, Italy

36. Sestogusto – Turin, Italy

37. La Bolla – Caserta, Italy

38. QT Pizza Bar – São Paulo, Brazil

39. BOB Alchimia a Spicchi – Montepaone Lido, Italy

40. Ti Amo – Adrogué, Argentina

41. Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy

42. I Vesuviani – Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy

43. IMperfetto – Puteaux, France

44. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia

44. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia

45. La Leggenda – Miami, USA

46. Dante's Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand

47. nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

48. Raf Bonetta – Pozzuoli, Italy

49. Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand

50. Robert's – Chicago, USA

51. La Balmesina – Barcelona, Spain

52. Denis – Milan, Italy

53. A Pizza da Mooca – São Paulo, Brazil

54. Pizzeria Braceria CESARI!! – Nagoya, Japan

55. 'O Munaciello – Miami, USA

56. Palazzo Petrucci Pizzeria – Naples, Italy

57. Bottega – Beijing, China

58. Allería – Providencia, Chile

59. Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand

60. Fratelli Figurato – Madrid, Spain

61. Sbanco – Rome, Italy

62. Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria – Aversa, Italy

63. Le Parùle – Herculaneum, Italy

64. 400 Gradi – Lecce, Italy

65. Modus – Milan, Italy

66. Spacca Napoli – Seoul, South Korea

67. Ardente – Mexico City, Mexico

68. La Pizza è Bella – Antwerp, Belgium

69. La Fenice – Pistoia, Italy

70. a mano – Makati - Metro Manila, Philippines

71. Re | Mi – Sassari, Italy

72. 'O Scugnizzo – Arezzo, Italy

73. Forno d'Oro – Lisbon, Portugal

74. Partenope Ristorante – Dallas, USA

75. Pupillo Pura Pizza – Frosinone, Italy

76. Surt – Copenhagen, Denmark

77. 'O Fiore Mio – Faenza, Italy

78. Franko’s Pizza & Bar – Zagreb, Croatia

79. Little Pyg – Dublin, Ireland

80. L'industrie Pizzeria – New York, USA

81. Matto Napoletano – Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia

82. Giangi – Arielli, Italy

83. Giovanni Santarpia – Florence, Italy

84. Meunier – Corciano, Italy

85. Saccharum – Altavilla Milicia, Italy

86. Da Susy – Gurugram, India

87. Unica Pizzeria – São Paulo, Brazil

88. Imilla Alzada – La Paz, Bolivia

89. Ferro e Farinha - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

90. Atte. Pizzeria Napoletana – Buenos Aires, Argentina

91. San Martino - Pizza & Bolle – Rome, Italy

92. I Borboni – Pontecagnano Faiano, Italy

93. Demaio – Bilbao, Spain

94. Stile Napoletano – Chester, England

95. La Piola Pizza – Brussels, Belgium

96. Pizza Culture – Calgary, Canada

97. Zielona Górka – Pabianice, Poland

98. Slice & Pie – Washington, USA

99. Taglio – Mineola, USA

100. Pizzeria Prima Strada – Victoria, Canada