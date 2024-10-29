TGI Fridays closes nearly 50 more restaurants in the U.S.

Another wave of closures has hit TGI Fridays in the U.S. over the past week. The 59-year-old chain abruptly shuttered nearly 50 locations, bringing the total to nearly 100 closures so far this year. Here’s what you need to know about the sudden decline of the once-popular family restaurant chain.

Why are TGI Friday’s closing?

The company has reported poor performance at locations across the board, primarily due to a change in consumer spending. The customer base has dwindled as patrons seek out cheaper options or opt to cook at home.

Full list of U.S. restaurants closing down and when

TGI Fridays had 270 locations in the U.S. at the start of this year. By the beginning of last week, the number had been whittled down to 213 open locations. After the latest wave, only 164 restaurants remain open according to the TGI Fridays online store locator.

While TGI Fridays did not release a list of the specific restaurants that were affected this week, closures have been reported in California, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio and Missouri. The closures in Columbus, Ohio and Buffalo, New York were the last remaining locations in those cities.

Where are the remaining TGI Fridays locations?

The 167 remaining locations are scattered across the U.S., as indicated by their online store locator.

Reaction to the news

Like reactions to other closures over the past year—from Red Lobster and Pizza Hut to Walgreens and 7-Eleven—regulars mourn the loss while others accept the inevitable.