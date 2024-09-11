If you’re looking for love—or a few hours that resemble it—where you live can affect how successful you are. You might find yourself in a city with not enough singles or terrible weather to pursue romantic forays. A new study from FetishFinder looked at the 20 largest cities in the U.S. and applied six different criteria to find the best cities for dating. The criteria were: how many single people live there, how likely is marriage is, what the divorce rate is, how many people are actively seeking a relationship, and the more mundane: what’s the quality of life and the cost of living. The study used data from the Census Bureau, Google Keyword Planner and Numbeo.

The best city? It’s Seattle, no longer sleepless. It had the best balance over all six factors. Although it is pretty expensive to live there, Seattle has the country’s second-best quality of life rating and the highest monthly average of people actively looking for a relationship. Seems like a good place to start speed-dating.

In second place was Denver with a low divorce rate, lots of people looking to hook up and a good quality of life. The high altitude can make you feel out of breath—so can meeting that right person. And in third place was Dallas. The great art and music scene makes for great spots to have a first date.

It may sound silly to upend your life and move to another city because it seems more promising for dating. And it is silly – just go for the weekend!

The top 10 best U.S. cities for dating:

1. Seattle

2. Denver

3. Dallas

4. Indianapolis

5. Austin

6. Charlotte

7. San Francisco

8. Jackson

9. Columbus

10. Washington, D.C.

The 10 worst cities in the U.S. for dating:

1. New York

2. Los Angeles

3. Philadelphia

4. Chicago

5. San Antonio

6. Fort Worth

7. San Diego

8. Houston

9. Phoenix

10. San Jose