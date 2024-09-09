New York was voted the worst city in the U.S. for dating

Although we most definitely did not need an official survey to tell us this, New York was just ranked the very worst city for dating across the U.S. Duh, right?

The survey was conducted by researchers from FetishFinder, who collected data on six key factors while analyzing the 20 largest cities in the U.S. The metrics include the population of single people, the likelihood of marriage, the annual divorce rate, the rate of individuals actively searching for a relationship, quality of life and cost of living.

"New York may have the highest population of single individuals, but it's also the worst city in the U.S. to start dating," reads the report. "By all metrics except for the population of singles, New York lags behind other cities. This ranking is due to New York's high cost of living, low quality of life, high divorce rates, and, despite its large single population, the lowest number of people actively searching for a relationship."

New Yorkers have been complaining about finding love in the Big Apple since time immemorial, with countless TV shows and movies using the plight of local singles as creative inspiration (Sex and the City! When Harry Met Sally! Girls!) so we're certainly not surprised about the list. That being said, we are a bit disheartened: why should dating be so hard in one of the greatest cities in the world?

The 10 worst cities in the U.S. for dating:

1. New York

2. Los Angeles

3. Philadelphia

4. Chicago

5. San Antonio

6. Fort Worth

7. San Diego

8. Houston

9. Phoenix

10. San Jose