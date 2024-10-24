The full list of Denny’s restaurants closing up for good and why

Sad news for Denny’s fans as the company announced it will be closing a slew of locations of the beloved diner chain. By the end of next year, you’ll have to find somewhere else to get your all-day breakfast fix. The 71-year old chain may even consider changing its 24/7 operating hours.

Why is Denny’s closing?

On an earnings call, the company announced that it is targeting underperforming locations in an effort to slim down its portfolio as it prepares for growth. The company’s shares dropped over the last quarter, and stock is down 50% over the last financial year.

Denny’s said that many of the branches set to close are too old to remodel. The company is also considering dropping the franchise requirement to keep the restaurant open 24/7. Since the pandemic, many of the locations have not returned to round-the-clock hours as customer dining habits have changed. Denny’s is also considering slimming down its menu, dropping the number of offerings from 97 to 46.

How many Denny’s are closing?

A total of 150 restaurants around the U.S. will be closing by the end of 2025, with 50 of those set to be shuttered by the end of this year.

List of restaurant branches closing

Denny’s has not released a list of the restaurants set to close, nor the states that will be most affected.

How many Denny’s locations are there?

There are currently 1,358 Denny's locations in the U.S., with a majority of locations in California, Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Other major closures in the U.S. this year

Denny’s joins a growing list of brick-and-mortar businesses that have announced closures this year. So far in 2024, closures have been announced for nearly 100 Red Lobster restaurants, several Pizza Huts in the Midwest, 1,200 Walgreens and 300 CVS pharmacy locations around the country.