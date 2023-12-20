This Southern city is ranked the best to spend Christmas

Looking for a place to celebrate Christmas that is both affordable and over-the-top festive? Out of the 100 biggest cities in the U.S., this one Southern city emerged as the winner, according to WalletHub. Hint: it’s a capital city.

If you guessed Atlanta, you’re correct! The city boasts incredible shopping opportunities and places to buy holiday decorations, a high number of bakeries to purchase those delectable seasonal treats, and a general festive atmosphere. A large outdoor skating rink is right in the heart of downtown at Centennial Olympic Park, ringed by holiday lights and skyscrapers for that “Christmas in the City” feeling (we’re getting Hallmark vibes, are you?). Atlanta is also big-hearted, with lots of volunteerism and donation opportunities for both visitors and residents. Along with Christmas charm, there are also Hanukkah and Kwanzaa traditions.

A few offbeat Atlanta holiday celebrations? At the Georgia Aquarium, Santa and an elf can scuba dive into the big tank, and there are holiday-themed dolphin presentations. There are wild and wonderful holiday light installations throughout the city, including Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, and a handful of others. Bonus: Atlanta’s less than two hours from Helen, Georgia, which is No. 3 on our list of cities that look like European ones: Helen’s got a Bavarian thing going on, which means a Christkindl Markt and all the atmosphere of a German Christmas.

We also have to give props to Pittsburgh, PA, which was only 0.24 points behind Atlanta.

Curious about the other cities on the list? Here’s the top 10.

1. Atlanta, GA

2. Pittsburgh, PA

3. Orlando, FL

4. Las Vegas, NV

5. San Francisco, CA

6. St. Louis, MO

7. Seattle, WA

8. Chicago, IL

9. Miami, FL

10. Birmingham, AL