There are national parks, and then there are NATIONAL PARKS. Yosemite’s one of these, with instant name recognition—and with inclusion on many people’s lifetime bucket list. It’s a walker’s paradise, but also enjoyable by car, guided bus or tram tour, so long as you take time to pull over and really inhale the views and the scents of fragrant incense cedar and sequoia. Climbers love the granite face of El Capitan, an impressive monolith, and brave hikers can tackle the seasonal cable climb of Half Dome. Wildflowers abound and wildlife roams free, including bears right in the valley. Striking waterfalls, an amazing February phenomenon called the Firefall, and beauty in all four seasons appeal to photographers—Ansel Adams spent significant time here, and there’s a gallery in his name you can visit. Learn about the Miwok at the Indian Village of the Ahwahnee, which includes, among other structures, a roundhouse still used for ceremonies by the local community. Stay in a tent or upscale your stay at the Ahwahnee, an iconic example of “parkitecture.” Above all, take a few deep breaths and marvel at the incredible natural beauty of America’s third national park.