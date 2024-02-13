The winter months can be fun for a while, but once the holiday cheer wears off and February rolls around, spring can't come fast enough. As the chill finally fades and temps begin to rise, Mother Nature is known to put on a stunning floral display. After all, there's no greater sign that spring has finally arrived than the first sight of flowers blooming.

Wildflowers sprout so prolifically and vibrantly in many spots across the country that people travel out of their way just to see them. So, if you're looking to take a spring getaway and get into nature, we have rounded up the absolute best places to see wildflowers in the US. Watch as hues of the rainbow take over hills in California, the mountains in Idaho and meadows in Colorado. While many blooms start in springtime, flowers can pop up in places as late as July. Before you go, make sure to bookmark handy wildflower trackers, and wherever you visit, it's important to respect nature by staying on designated paths and taking pics rather than picking flowers.

RECOMMENDED: America's coolest indoor botanical gardens and green spaces