United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Sun Valley wildflowers
Photograph: Courtesy Sun Valley

The best places to see wildflowers in the U.S.

Plan a bloom-centric spring getaway to these stunning places in the U.S. bursting with wildflowers.

Clara Hogan
Written by
Clara Hogan
&
Sarah Medina
Advertising

The winter months can be fun for a while, but once the holiday cheer wears off and February rolls around, spring can't come fast enough. As the chill finally fades and temps begin to rise, Mother Nature is known to put on a stunning floral display. After all, there's no greater sign that spring has finally arrived than the first sight of flowers blooming.

Wildflowers sprout so prolifically and vibrantly in many spots across the country that people travel out of their way just to see them. So, if you're looking to take a spring getaway and get into nature, we have rounded up the absolute best places to see wildflowers in the US. Watch as hues of the rainbow take over hills in California, the mountains in Idaho and meadows in Colorado. While many blooms start in springtime, flowers can pop up in places as late as July. Before you go, make sure to bookmark handy wildflower trackers, and wherever you visit, it's important to respect nature by staying on designated paths and taking pics rather than picking flowers. 

RECOMMENDED: America's coolest indoor botanical gardens and green spaces

Where to see wildflowers in the U.S.

Sun Valley, ID
Photograph: Clara Hogan for Time Out

1. Sun Valley, ID

When to go: April-June

What to see: Sun Valley may be known primarily as a winter destination for its excellent skiing and snowboarding, but the area blooms to life in the spring and summer. Watch as Proctor and Bald Mountains are blanketed with varying shades of color, like the vibrant yellow of Arrowleaf Balsamroot, vibrant pink Fireweed, and white Western Spring Beauty. 

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, CA
Photograph: Courtesy Pacific Southwest Region USFWS

2. Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, CA

When to go: February–March

What to see: Superbloom have caused Anza-Borrego Desert to go viral in years past, and the state park is still at the top of our list for wildflowers. With another wet winter in California, a visit to this SoCal desert is likely to see desert gold poppies, phacelia, and a variety of tiny belly flowers flourish this spring. As for where to see them, each canyon—Borrego Palm Canyon, Henderson Canyon Road and Coyote Canyon—offers different varieties.

Advertising
Shenandoah National Park, VA
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. Shenandoah National Park, VA

When to go: Mid-March through summer

What you'll see: If you want rushing waterfalls and scenic backcountry camping along with your wildflowers, then look no further than Shenandoah National Park. A trip along gold-view-guaranteed Skyline Drive makes for the perfect intro to the wildflower scene—a wash of bloodroot, trillium, violets, geraniums, and pink lady slippers—before you set off to explore some of the 500 miles of trails mapping the wilderness.

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, CA
Photograph: Michael Juliano for Time Out

4. Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, CA

When to go: Mid-March to early May

What you'll see: Poppies are beautiful when they cover the desert hillsides in orange flowers. But poppies are also fickle. The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve can only expect a moderate poppy season if there's too much rain. Too dry? Not a great bloom either. But that doesn’t mean you won’t see other wildflowers. Peak poppy season is late March to early May—bloom time changes every year. 

Advertising
Hill Country, TX
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Hill Country, TX

When to go: April

What you'll see: Every spring, Texas turns blue. As in bluebonnets. Across Hill Country, you'll see 800,000 acres of highway median blossoms, but for the best wildflower vistas, you'll need to stay in the car. The Bluebonnet Trail, which includes the cities of Brenham and Chappell Hill, runs for 80 miles through fields and fields of bluebonnets, mingling with Texas paintbrushes, winecups, and primrose for a gloriously scenic drive.

Great Smoky Mountain National Park, TN
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. Great Smoky Mountain National Park, TN

When to go: Mid-to-late April

What you'll see: The most visited national park in the country and one of the best things to do in Tennesse, the Great Smoky Mountains is home to 1,778 species of animals (the most of any park), more than 2,600 different plant species and an incredible 1,500 wildflower varieties! You can spot trillium, lady slipper orchids, and violets in the spring, while summer brings black-eyed Susans. The annual Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage usually takes place in April, when visitors can enjoy guided walks and photography workshops.

Advertising
Columbia River Gorge, OR
Photograph: Courtesy Travel Portland

7. Columbia River Gorge, OR

When to go: Late March to early May

What you'll see: This 80-mile-long river canyon—which winds through the Pacific Northwest and spills into the Pacific Ocean—is stunning year-round, but come spring, it really shows off. With more than 800 species of wildflowers, the most prominent are soft-purpled lupine and bright yellowed hawkweed. With such a large are and countless hiking trails, it's smart to check the online map that tracks where wildflowers are blooming before you head out to see them. 

Sugar Hill, NH
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Sugar Hill, NH

When to go: Early June

What you'll see: The small village of Sugar Hill, New Hampshire—tucked away in a quiet corner of the White Mountains—becomes a tourist attraction for one month every year for one very specific reason: lupines. Every June, the town's vast fields, farms and gardens overflow with large purple and pink flowers.

Advertising
Glacier National Park, MT
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. Glacier National Park, MT

When to go: June–July

What you'll see: Established in 1910, massive Glacier National Park—it takes up more than one million acres—is older than the national park system itself and boasts one of the world’s most beautiful landscapes—and that includes wildflowers. Every summer, more than a thousand species of wildflowers take over the aspen groves, alpine tundras, lowlands and steep mountain slopes that make up this gorgeous park. Keep your eyes peeled for purple asters, Indian pipes, geraniums, buttercups, and much more.

Death Valley, CA
Photograph: Courtesy Death Valley National Park

10. Death Valley, CA

When to go: Mid-February to mid-July

What you'll see: If it's seeing a super bloom that you're after, head to Death Valley National Park on a good year. And by good year, we mean a year where weather conditions have been perfect enough to create the stunning wildflower displays that occur here ever so often to much fanfare. While it's still too early to say whether this year will be a super bloom—though, signs are pretty promising—even if it's not, the annual sightings of wildflowers are still lovely to witness.

Advertising
Crested Butte, CO
Photograph: Shutterstock

11. Crested Butte, CO

When to go: July

What you'll see: The Wildflower Capital of Colorado lives up to its name with hills full of lilies, primrose, honeysuckle, iris, marigolds, and hundreds of other blooms. Usually the area holds a wildflower festival, but you can still use the festival’s trusty little alpine and subalpine field guides to scour the hills for colorful buds yourself. And use the bloom locator for suggestions on peak times and places to catch your favorite flowers.

Fort Pierre National Grassland, SD
Photograph: Courtesy Travel South Dakota

12. Fort Pierre National Grassland, SD

When to go: Summer

What you'll see: The lack of roads in Fort Pierre National Grassland makes it even better for peeping wildflowers. Lace up your hiking boots and you'll be rewarded with various flowers, including purple prairie clover, bluebell, and silver bladderpod. And keep your eyes peeled for other wildlife that calls the grasslands home, such as black-tail prairie dogs, badgers, coyotes, rattlesnakes, burrowing owls, raptors, jackrabbits, mule and whitetail deer, and antelope.

Advertising
Mt. Rainier National Park, WA
Photograph: Shutterstock

13. Mt. Rainier National Park, WA

When to go: July–August

What you'll see: This 236,381-acre park in Washington state happens to encompass an active volcano, but since it last erupted in the 19th century, chances are nothing will happen if you go—nothing, that is, except experiencing breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier itself, along with glaciers, waterfalls and meadows filled with wildflowers. Head to Paradise Meadow to peek bellflowers, bog orchids, bleeding hearts, and cinquefoils.  

Recommended

    More on Spring

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.