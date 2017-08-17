Bell & Ross RS17 collection brings the spirit of Formula One to your wrist

You can now start counting down to the return of Southeast Asia's most vibrant F1 race, Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, taking place in Singapore during 15-17 September. Since its debut in 2008, Singapore Grand Prix has evolved into one of the world's most exciting races combining the thrilling race and world-class entertainment (we're talking about concerts from the world's greatest artists).

This year, Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, OneRepuplic, Seal, Duran Duran, George the Poet, and Lianne La Havas will hit the stages bringing their best performance to the tournament.

Inspired by the fast and furious spirit of Formula One, a luxurious aeronautical watch company Bell & Ross , together with Thailand-based Swiss watch distributor Cortina Watch, is bringing the brand's latest innovation—the BR-X1 RS17—to Bangkok for the first time.

Following the concept of "Watch Beyond," BR-X1 RS17 was designed to be more than just a watch, but a companion gear for every moment in your life. The BR-X1 RS17 is the latest addition to a collaborative collection Bell & Ross works alongside Renault Sport Formula One Team (other models include BR 03-94 RS17, BR-X1 RS17 Skeleton Chronograph and BR-X1 RS17 Tourbillon Chronograph). The highlight of RS17 includes the cutting-edge technology, easy-to-read display, and vibrant colors inspired by the colorful steering wheel of Renault racing cars—with the centerpiece adopting "Renault yellow," the French automobile's signature color since it first entered the Formula One in 1977.

Price upon request at Cortina Watch (Escape: Erawan Bangkok, 0 2250 7999 and Central Plaza Ladprao, 0 2937 0890)