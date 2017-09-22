Broga — the yoga class at Virgin Active that is specially designed to burn more calories

Uk-hailing fitness club Virgin Active has stepped up its game by launching Broga, a high-intensity, yoga-based exercise that incorporates energetic cardio workouts with asanas.

Broga was originally designed for men who don’t feel too comfortable in the female-dominated environment most yoga classes offer. There’s no chanting, nor are you required to twist yourself into the semblance of a pretzel. Instead, the class is all about muscle-toning, clarity-enhancing, stress-reducing postures combined with functional fitness exercises. Female gym-goers who are looking to increase their strength are also welcome to join the class.

The session starts off on a serene pace with stretching and breathing control exercises that are typical of yoga and Pilates sessions. However, it gets more demanding midway as the trainer begins to incorporate an intensive HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) sequence that involves burpees, push-ups and squats.

You can now try Broga at all Virgin Active outlets at the Empire Tower, The Emquartier, Central Westgate, Central Eastville and Siam Discovery, including the new branch at The Wireless Road which will soon open in October.