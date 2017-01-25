Celebrate the Chinese New Year with dishes that bring good luck at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant

The newly-opened Marriott Marquis Bangkok Queen's Park Hotel has unveiled its Cantonese restaurant, Pagoda, just in time for the Chinese New Year. The kitchen is spearheaded by Hong Kong-born Chef Oscar Pun who fuses authentic Cantonese fare with a colorful modern twist.



During 27-29 January, Pagoda offers a special set menu to welcome the year of rooster (from ฿1,500/person), featuring highlights such as prawn hakao, crispy Peking duck served with the meat and the skin, baked lobster and sticky rice with crab meat, and Beggar’s Chicken - a rare Chinese dish featuring chicken wrapped in bread and lotus leaf. The restaurant also offers yu sheng , a traditional Chinese New Year salad featuring various assortments such as daikon, carrot, peanut, pomelo, orange peel, pickles, spices and raw fishes - symbols of fertility and wealth. (฿999 for a salmon set, ฿1,688 for a salmon-and-abalone set). And there's a gimmick when eating it too! You need to pick Yu Sheng with chopsticks as high as you can and toss for a prosperous year to come.

Enjoy a spectacular dragon dances and win a lucky hong bao red envelopes with surprising gifts only on 28 January from 11.30-13.00! For more information or reservations, please contact 02-059-5555