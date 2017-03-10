Celebrating the grape harvest festival at Monsoon Valley Vineyard

Come join the Monsoon Valley Vineyard's Harvest Festival 2017, an annual event where you can experience the winemaking process straight from the grape itself to the bottle. Formerly known as Hua Hin Hills Vineyard, Monsoon Valley is the one and the only grape plantation in Prachuap Khiri Khan, which have been producing high-quality grapes for award-winning Thai wine Monsoon Valley for decades. The harvest festival lasts throughout March.

The festival includes the vineyard touring which you can experience the winemaking process from harvesting, grape stomping and wine tasting (B500-900/person). You can also enjoy grape-inspired menu served in The Sala Wine Bar and Bistro such as pork chop served with grape salsa and grape & rhubarb pie.

Tomorrow (11 March, 16.00 onward), the vineyard organizes the Monsoon Valley Harvest Dinner, a special wine pairing experience where you can feast on scrumptious food with red, white and sparkling wines together with breathtaking views of the beautiful valley (B3,500/person, limited to 80 people only). Make your reservation now at 081 701 0222 or 081 701 0444.

Every Friday, the vineyard also hosts "The Grapevine Experience," the special wine-tasting event followed by a BBQ dinner (15.00-18.00, B650/person, 20 guests/day).

Read more information about Monsoon Valley Vineyard's Harvest Festival 2017 here.