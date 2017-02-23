Cooking reality show MasterChef to launch Thai edition

The famous cooking reality TV show MasterChef, in which amateur home cooks battle it out for the title of MasterChef and a cookbook deal, has finally arrived in Thailand. Despite having originated in the UK, the American version makes the show a worldwide sensation thanks to the judging panel led by Gordon Ramsey and Joe Bastianich, who usually give brutally straightforward remarks to the contestants, and sometimes spit their foods and throw them in the trashcan.

With the unsuccessful kid’s version of Junior MasterChef Thailand, MasterChef returns to the country with the less-sugarcoated version. Application is now open until 25 March and you have to be a Thai national with a minimum of 18 years of age (no cooking background required). The top prize is B1,000,000 cash prize. We have not been confirmed on which channel the show will debut or who will be the judges, but we’re pretty sure one of them must be Ramsey (or Bastianich)-liked to make sure the contestants shed tears in the show. Surely, Thai people love drama.

More details can be viewed on the MasterChef Thailand Facebook Page and we will keep you in the loop with more updates. In the meantime, let’s watch Joe Bastianich having his moment by slamming contestants on the US-version show.