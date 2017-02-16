Different points of VIU

VIU restaurant at The St. Regis Bangkok launches a themed dish of the day. Come on Monday for Singapore-style giant chili crab (B1,850) whipped up by the Singaporean house chef Cassidy Chen or customize your own plate on Tuesday (starts from B1,250). Wednesday and Saturday see the surf ‘n’ turf dish that brings together fresh produce, while Thursday and Friday are dedicated to the tastes of Thai cuisine and prime steak cuts, respectively. 18:00-22:00.

Oh, and once you're there, don't forget to check out the elegant Johnnie Walker Blue Label Room, Thailand's only place of its kind, at Decanter Bar on the same floor.

18:00-22:00. Viu, 12th floor, The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel, Ratchadamri Road, 0 2207 7777