DMHT charity ball made millions for Thai Red Cross College of Nursing

DMHT sponsored a charity ball to support Princess Sirindhorn’s charity initiative

Diageo Moet Hennessy (Thailand), the local retailer of Johnnie Walker whiskeys, recently hosted The St. Regis Charity Ball 2017, a charity gala dinner to raise funds to support the royal charity projects under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn. The banquet took place on 24 March at The St. Regis Bangkok Hotel on Ratchadamri Road.

The highlight of the event was an auction for various gifts and tour packages such as Scotland Holiday Package, featuring an all-inclusive stay at Craigellachie Hotel and a tour to learn whiskey-making process at Cardhu & Royal Lochnagar Distilleries in the UK, and a three-year Johnnie Walker Blue Label Room membership with a weekend stay at W Retreat Koh Samui resort.

The auction has made more than THB 7,525,000, which, together with an extra donation, will go to support the Thai Red Cross College of Nursing under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.