Doi Tung remembers the benevolence of Princess Mother and King Bhumibol with the “Inspired to Carry On” fair

Enjoy the cool breeze of the northern greenery and learn from the royal initiatives

Throughout January, Mar Fah Luang Foundation under the Royal Patronage pays tribute to the late Princess Mother and King Bhumibol Adulyadej – both of whom laid the foundations for sustainable livelihood development of the Thai people. The fair will take you back in time to admire the bond between “mother” and “son” who have both inspired each other in many ways. The “Doi Tung: Inspired to Carry On” fair comprises of three main exhibitions at Doi Tung Royal Villa, at the Hall of Inspiration, and at the Hill Tribe Bazaar.