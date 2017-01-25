  • Blog
Doi Tung remembers the benevolence of Princess Mother and King Bhumibol with the “Inspired to Carry On” fair

By Gail Piyanan Posted: Wednesday January 25 2017, 2:47pm

“Shade" - the welcoming tunnel made of homespun fabrics by Pitupong Chaowakul
Enjoy the cool breeze of the northern greenery and learn from the royal initiatives
 
Throughout January, Mar Fah Luang Foundation under the Royal Patronage pays tribute to the late Princess Mother and King Bhumibol Adulyadej – both of whom laid the foundations for sustainable livelihood development of the Thai people. The fair will take you back in time to admire the bond between “mother” and “son” who have both inspired each other in many ways. The “Doi Tung: Inspired to Carry On” fair comprises of three main exhibitions at Doi Tung Royal Villa, at the Hall of Inspiration, and at the Hill Tribe Bazaar.
 

 

Mae Fah Luang Garden

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shop for local food products from Hill Tribe Bazaar, the lively market located 1,100 meters

 

 

 

 

 

By Gail Piyanan

Gail Piyanan is a glutton for adventurous trips. When she's not abroad, she wanders the streets of Bangkok in search of the Time Out's next big story.

