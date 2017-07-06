Event Report: THE COFFEE CLUB celebrates the season with all-new dreamy pancakes and healthy salads

Last month, THE COFFEE CLUB exclusively invited selected guests, media editors, and bloggers to be the first group of people in Thailand to try its newly-created pancake and salad creations.
The cozy space of THE COFFEE CLUB at Baan Rajprasong was refashioned into a comfy dining room where Chef James Bradbury, Minor Food’s Global Head of Culinary, presented the all-new pancakes and salads inspired by his travel trips around the world, particularly in Asia, in search for the finest ingredients and secret cooking techniques. Café-hoppers with the sweet tooth should be excited about three new pancake dishes: Blueberry Crumble Pancakes, Nutella Pancakes with Fresh Berries, and Salted Caramel Banana & Cinnamon Ricotta – all are as tasty as their presentations.
Also, health-conscious diners are presented with three salad choices: Asian Chicken Slaw that combines chicken breast and vegetables with Asian-inspired dressing, Grilled Chicken with Quinoa Salad that is rich in nutrition, and Salmon Cauliflower Fennel Salad that brings together the best of both worlds, combining Japanese-style dressing with Italian parmesan cheese and lots of vegs.
You can also feast on all these new culinary creations at all THE COFFEE CLUB cafes from July onwards.