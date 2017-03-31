Exclusive: First look inside Bangkok City Library

The 1st of April marks the unofficial launch of Bangkok’s new public library, Bangkok City Library - and we have your exclusive first look.

In 2013, Bangkok was named the World Book Capital by UNESCO. To honor the distinction, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) came up with nine initiatives to continue on promoting the culture of reading among Bangkokians. One of them is the 296-million-baht Bangkok City Library on Ratchadamnoen Road.

Refurbished with respect to the original building’s neoclassical structure, Bangkok City Library provides a massive 4,880-sqm reading space over three floors. The first floor welcomes visitors with new books, magazines and newspapers as well as a 30-seat theater, coffee shop and tourist information booth. Books and media for kids find a home on the mezzanine. Here, cozy corners are provided for parents and children spending time together over a favorite title. Books in foreign languages can be found on the second floor, where a multi-purpose event space and a study room have also been installed. The uppermost level is home to volumes about the Thai royal family and royal initiatives, as well as rare publications donated by foreign embassies.

Currently, there are over 40,000 books classified under the Dewey decimal classification system, together with more than 1,000 e-books that are accessible from the library computers. Free WiFi is offered so you can bring your laptop to access all online resources.

During the soft opening, the library will be open every Tuesday to Saturday from 08:00 to 24:00 and Sundays from 09:00 to 20:00. Round-the-clock operations will commence when it officially opens later this year. Entry is free, while annual membership is B25 per adult and 5-15 per child (ID and house registration required). Please note that parking is not available.