Exclusive: The Bar Awards Bangkok 2017 finalists announced!

Cheers to all the masterminds behind Bangkok’s booming bar industry bar industry, the final round of the inaugural The Bar Awards Bangkok 2017 is coming closer — and we can’t wait for the results.

The Bar Awards, one of the region's most respected awards originated in Hong Kong and Singapore since 2014, have made their way to Bangkok for this first time this year, thanks to the collaboration between The Bar Awards team, local organizer Kin Plus, and bar consultant Boudy Ghostine. The Bangkok edition looks to rewards the efforts of people making the bar industry better in 12 categories. The process started off with the two-week public nomination (between 1-14 March), before the judging panel of 40 members cast their votes for the top 10. And here we've got you the first look at the shortlists.



Note: Names appeared in alphabetical order

Best Cocktail Bar, presented by Stolichnaya

Backstage Cocktail Bar

Bronx Liquid Parlour

Bunker Bar

Q&A Bar

Rabbit Hole

Sugar Ray You've Just Been Poisoned

Teens of Thailand

The Bamboo Bar (Mandarin Oriental)

Vesper Cocktail Bar & Restaurant

Vogue Lounge

Bartender of the Year, presented by Diageo World Class

"Mr. B" Attaporn De-Silva (Q&A Bar)

Hideyuki Saito (Bronx Liquid Parlour)

Jamie Rhind (The Bamboo Bar, Mandarin Oriental)

Kitibordee "Gov" Chortubtim (Backstage Cocktail Bar)

Michele Montauti (Miky's Cocktail Bar By Opus)

Niks Anuman-Rajadhon (Teens of Thailand)

Pailin "Milk" Sajjanit (Zuma)

Ronnaporn "Neung" Kanivichaporn (Backstage Cocktail Bar)

Supawit "Palm" Muttarattana (Vesper Cocktail Bar & Restaurant)

Suwincha "Chacha" Singsuwan (Rabbit Hole)

The Ada Coleman Award, presented by Grandma Jinn

Paradee "Bell" Sahathanasomboon (Sri Trat Restaurant & Bar)

Huei-Yun "Debby" Tang (Foodie Collection)

Kira Kirataya (Rabbit Hole)

Wareenwan "Oil" Yodkamol (Freebird)

Pailin "Milk" Sajjanit (Zuma)

Pinsuda "Ann" Pongprom (The Bamboo Bar, Mandarin Oriental)

Saimai Nantarat (Bunker)

Suchada "Fah Beer" Sopjaree (The Owl Society)

Suwincha "Chacha" Singsuwan (Rabbit Hole)

Vasachol "Im" Quadri (Freelance Nightlife Writer)

Best New Cocktail Bar, presented by Campari

Backstage Cocktail Bar

Bronx Liquid Parlour

Bunker

Charm Eatery and Bar

Evil Man Blues

Freebird

Ku Bar

Miky's Cocktail Bar By Opus

Sri Trat Restaurant & Bar

Wild & Co

Most Creative Cocktail Bar, presented by Cointreau

Backstage Cocktail Bar

Bronx Liquid Parlour

Eat Me

Miky's Cocktail Bar By Opus

Q&A Bar

Rabbit Hole

Sugar Ray You've Just Been Poisoned

Teens of Thailand

The Bamboo Bar (Mandarin Oriental)

Vesper Cocktail Bar & Restaurant

Best Hotel Bar, presented by Chope

Aqua Bar (Anantara Hotel Siam)

Char (Hotel Indigo)

The House on Sathorn (W Hotel)

Scarlett (Pullman Hotel)

Sirroco (Lebua Hotel)

The Bamboo Bar (Mandarin Oriental)

The Speakeasy (Hotel Muse)

The St. Regis Bar (St Regis Hotel)

Vertigo & Moon Bar (Banyan Tree)

Woo Bar (W Hotel)

Best Hospitality Team, presented by Pierre Ferrand Cognac

Backstage Cocktail Bar

Hyde & Seek

Miky's Cocktail Bar By Opus

Q&A Bar

Rabbit Hole

Smalls

Teens of Thailand

The Bamboo Bar (Mandarin Oriental)

Vesper Restaurant & Cocktail

Vogue Lounge

Best Bar Food, presented by Siam Food Services

Bronx Liquid Parlor

Bunker

Junker and Bar

Miky's Cocktail Bar By Opus

Rarb By Escapade

Smalls

Tep Bar

The Bamboo Bar (Mandarin Oriental)

Vesper Cocktail Bar & Restaurant

Vogue Lounge

Best Bar & Beverage Publication, presented by East Imperial

BK Magazine

Drink Magazine

Drinks BKK

Drinks World

Gourmet & Cuisine

Guru Magazine by Bangkok Post

Mother Drunker

Siam2Nite

Time Out Bangkok

Vasachol Quandri (Freelance)

Best Beer Bar, presented by Peroni

Beer Belly

Brew Beers & Ciders

Brewski Craft Beer Bar (Radisson Blu)

Bunker

Hair of The Dog (All locations)

HOBS House of Beers (All locations)

Taproom Experience Craft Beer

Tasting Room by Mikkeller

The Beer Bridge

Wishbeer Home Bar

Best Restaurant Bar, presented by Restaurant Pub & Bar Asia (RPB)

1881 by Water Library

Bunker

Eat Me

Fillets

Hyde & Seek Gastro Bar

Il Fumo Charcoal & Cocktail

Sorrento

Vesper Cocktail Bar & Restaurant

Vogue Lounge

Zuma

The Rising Star Award, presented by Perrier

Dedsakda "Kenny" Thianthong (Vesper Cocktail Bar & Restaurant)

Jamie Rhind (The Bamboo Bar, Mandarin Oriental)

Kira Kirataya (Rabbit Hole)

Krit "Joey" Parkobdee (Bronx Liquid Parlour)

Michele Montauti (Miky's Cocktail Bar By Opus)

Nattawut "Wut" Jeerasatienkul (Il Fumo Charcoal & Cocktail)

Nont "Pae" Ketumarn (Morimoto)

Noppasate "Depp" Hirunwathit (Revolucion Cocktail)

Pinsuda "Ann" Pongprom (The Bamboo Bar, Mandarin Oriental)

Saimai Nantarat (Bunker)



Lists of the winners will be announced on Apr 23. Stay tuned for more updates.