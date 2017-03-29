Exclusive: The Bar Awards Bangkok 2017 finalists announced!

Cheers to all the masterminds behind Bangkok’s booming bar industry bar industry, the final round of the inaugural The Bar Awards Bangkok 2017 is coming closer — and we can’t wait for the results.
The Bar Awards, one of the region's most respected awards originated in Hong Kong and Singapore since 2014, have made their way to Bangkok for this first time this year, thanks to the collaboration between The Bar Awards team, local organizer Kin Plus, and bar consultant Boudy Ghostine. The Bangkok edition looks to rewards the efforts of people making the bar industry better in 12 categories. The process started off with the two-week public nomination (between 1-14 March), before the judging panel of 40 members cast their votes for the top 10. And here we've got you the first look at the shortlists.
Note: Names appeared in alphabetical order
Best Cocktail Bar, presented by Stolichnaya
Backstage Cocktail Bar
Bronx Liquid Parlour
Bunker Bar
Q&A Bar
Rabbit Hole
Sugar Ray You've Just Been Poisoned
Teens of Thailand
The Bamboo Bar (Mandarin Oriental)
Vesper Cocktail Bar & Restaurant
Vogue Lounge
Bartender of the Year, presented by Diageo World Class
"Mr. B" Attaporn De-Silva (Q&A Bar)
Hideyuki Saito (Bronx Liquid Parlour)
Jamie Rhind (The Bamboo Bar, Mandarin Oriental)
Kitibordee "Gov" Chortubtim (Backstage Cocktail Bar)
Michele Montauti (Miky's Cocktail Bar By Opus)
Niks Anuman-Rajadhon (Teens of Thailand)
Pailin "Milk" Sajjanit (Zuma)
Ronnaporn "Neung" Kanivichaporn (Backstage Cocktail Bar)
Supawit "Palm" Muttarattana (Vesper Cocktail Bar & Restaurant)
Suwincha "Chacha" Singsuwan (Rabbit Hole)
The Ada Coleman Award, presented by Grandma Jinn
Paradee "Bell" Sahathanasomboon (Sri Trat Restaurant & Bar)
Huei-Yun "Debby" Tang (Foodie Collection)
Kira Kirataya (Rabbit Hole)
Wareenwan "Oil" Yodkamol (Freebird)
Pailin "Milk" Sajjanit (Zuma)
Pinsuda "Ann" Pongprom (The Bamboo Bar, Mandarin Oriental)
Saimai Nantarat (Bunker)
Suchada "Fah Beer" Sopjaree (The Owl Society)
Suwincha "Chacha" Singsuwan (Rabbit Hole)
Vasachol "Im" Quadri (Freelance Nightlife Writer)
Best New Cocktail Bar, presented by Campari
Backstage Cocktail Bar
Bronx Liquid Parlour
Bunker
Charm Eatery and Bar
Evil Man Blues
Freebird
Ku Bar
Miky's Cocktail Bar By Opus
Sri Trat Restaurant & Bar
Wild & Co
Most Creative Cocktail Bar, presented by Cointreau
Backstage Cocktail Bar
Bronx Liquid Parlour
Eat Me
Miky's Cocktail Bar By Opus
Q&A Bar
Rabbit Hole
Sugar Ray You've Just Been Poisoned
Teens of Thailand
The Bamboo Bar (Mandarin Oriental)
Vesper Cocktail Bar & Restaurant
Best Hotel Bar, presented by Chope
Aqua Bar (Anantara Hotel Siam)
Char (Hotel Indigo)
The House on Sathorn (W Hotel)
Scarlett (Pullman Hotel)
Sirroco (Lebua Hotel)
The Bamboo Bar (Mandarin Oriental)
The Speakeasy (Hotel Muse)
The St. Regis Bar (St Regis Hotel)
Vertigo & Moon Bar (Banyan Tree)
Woo Bar (W Hotel)
Best Hospitality Team, presented by Pierre Ferrand Cognac
Backstage Cocktail Bar
Hyde & Seek
Miky's Cocktail Bar By Opus
Q&A Bar
Rabbit Hole
Smalls
Teens of Thailand
The Bamboo Bar (Mandarin Oriental)
Vesper Restaurant & Cocktail
Vogue Lounge
Best Bar Food, presented by Siam Food Services
Bronx Liquid Parlor
Bunker
Junker and Bar
Miky's Cocktail Bar By Opus
Rarb By Escapade
Smalls
Tep Bar
The Bamboo Bar (Mandarin Oriental)
Vesper Cocktail Bar & Restaurant
Vogue Lounge
Best Bar & Beverage Publication, presented by East Imperial
BK Magazine
Drink Magazine
Drinks BKK
Drinks World
Gourmet & Cuisine
Guru Magazine by Bangkok Post
Mother Drunker
Siam2Nite
Time Out Bangkok
Vasachol Quandri (Freelance)
Best Beer Bar, presented by Peroni
Beer Belly
Brew Beers & Ciders
Brewski Craft Beer Bar (Radisson Blu)
Bunker
Hair of The Dog (All locations)
HOBS House of Beers (All locations)
Taproom Experience Craft Beer
Tasting Room by Mikkeller
The Beer Bridge
Wishbeer Home Bar
Best Restaurant Bar, presented by Restaurant Pub & Bar Asia (RPB)
1881 by Water Library
Bunker
Eat Me
Fillets
Hyde & Seek Gastro Bar
Il Fumo Charcoal & Cocktail
Sorrento
Vesper Cocktail Bar & Restaurant
Vogue Lounge
Zuma
The Rising Star Award, presented by Perrier
Dedsakda "Kenny" Thianthong (Vesper Cocktail Bar & Restaurant)
Jamie Rhind (The Bamboo Bar, Mandarin Oriental)
Kira Kirataya (Rabbit Hole)
Krit "Joey" Parkobdee (Bronx Liquid Parlour)
Michele Montauti (Miky's Cocktail Bar By Opus)
Nattawut "Wut" Jeerasatienkul (Il Fumo Charcoal & Cocktail)
Nont "Pae" Ketumarn (Morimoto)
Noppasate "Depp" Hirunwathit (Revolucion Cocktail)
Pinsuda "Ann" Pongprom (The Bamboo Bar, Mandarin Oriental)
Saimai Nantarat (Bunker)
Lists of the winners will be announced on Apr 23. Stay tuned for more updates.
