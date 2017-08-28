First Look: Central Food Hall just got a whole new look

Your favorite food destination has just gotten a massive upgrade. We're talking about Central Food Hall at Central Chidlom, a food lover’s haven that offers some of the best imported and locally grown produce, as well as freshly cooked items, all at good prices. After months of renovation, the world-class grocery and food hall is unveiled to be cooler, bigger and better than before.

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

The 4000-square-meter renovated space also introduces the "New Dining Experience,” a casual dining area inspired by the posh dining zone at luxurious department store KaDeWe in Germany. Here you can feast on delicious fare from four different bars—Grill Bar, Tapas Bar, Ocean Bar and Deli Bar. (You can also buy fresh ingredients from within the Food Hall zone and ask chefs to prepare them for you).

The Grill Bar puts to the flame premium meats from across the globe, including Butcher's Selection sausages and Australian grain-fed tenderloin, the latter served with homemade sides such as truffle and cheese fries smothered with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

Tapas Bar is a collaboration between Central Food Hall and Centara Grand's famous Spanish restaurant Uno Mas. Imported food products from Spain such as Joselito Iberian ham and Manchego cheese, as well as the restaurant's signature dishes such as Paella Valenciana (Spanish fried rice served with chicken and seafood) and Gambas Pil Pil (prawns cooked in olive oil, garlic and dried chilies) are served here.

Ocean Bar churns out dishes from two famous restaurants—premium sushi restaurant Nagomi Tei and seafood eatery Thammachart Seafood. The latter offers a wide range of fruits de mer, while Nagomi Tei brings to Chidlom all their signatures including the Hokkaido Signature Special Sushi, a sumptuous plate loaded with uni, ikura, nama hotate, tamago, zuwai kani, kani miso and Norwegian salmon.

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

Lastly, the Deli Bar offers a roast menu prepared by Central Food Hall’s professional chefs. Highlights include honey-baked ham, St. Louis BBQ ribs with roasted baby potatoes, and red wine-braised beef on butter mashed potatoes.

Next to the savory bars are Street Food and Sweet Bar, where you can shop for grab-and-go food items and dessert from some of Thailand’s best brands including Wanlamun, Four Seasons, Daeng Namnuang, Cafe de Tu, Rosemary by Madame Tuang and Pual. Wine lovers can browse through more than 1,000 labels at the Wine & Whiskey Room, some of which are exclusive to the Central Food Hall.

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

The Grocery Zone has also seen an upgrade. The newly enlarged retail space features widened aisles and a larger-than-life inventory. The shelves are stacked with more than 50,000 products from 76 countries around the world, including store-exclusive brands such as Waitrose, Casa Rinaldo and Reflets de France. One section is even dedicated to all things imported from Japan, and is said to have the widest selection in the city.

The centerpiece of Grocery Zone focuses on fresh vegetables and fruits. Central Food Hall is working closely with local farmers to promote seasonal produce. (For lovers of the pungent fruit, the current featured fruit is durian.) The freshness of the products are guaranteed by the “6 to 9 concept," which means farmers will cut the produce at 6 am and will deliver to Grocery Hall before 9 am.

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

One newly added feature is the Organic Zone, where every single food item is wrapped (or contained) in banana leaf instead of plastic. Health freaks can also get fresh cold-pressed juice from the juice bar while gourmands can peruse through the world’s best produce at the International Food Fair, which rotates its goods once every two weeks. The Stage cooking area will host cooking demonstrations by guest chefs from time to time.

“You can touch everything” at the Cheese Room, as well as taste and smell 500 different cheeses from all over the world (except what’s unwrapped, of course). The Butchery nearby displays fine meat as well as meat products cooked fresh daily.

To please health- and beauty-conscious urbanites, the Health & Beauty Zone now features a shop-in-shop concept that displays various items for men and women. Lastly, there’s a special corner dedicated to products from Japanese drugstore Matsumoto Kiyoshi.

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

