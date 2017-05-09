Il Fumo’s first-ever tasting menu is paying tribute to the Italian and Portuguese flavors

Italian fine-dining institution, Il Fumo, is one of the few spots in Bangkok where you get to feast on some of the world’s best beef. Recently, the famous restaurant and cocktail bar has finally unveiled its first-ever tasting menu that beautifully merges two European legendary cooking traditions: Italian and Portuguese.

The Italian chef-partner Luca Appino and the Portuguese-born head chef Nelson Amorim team up to deliver synthesized flavors that act as a derivative of their motherlands. Available in 6 and 8 courses (B2,300/B2,800), each creation carefully plays around European artisanal produce and delivers combination packed with bold and complex flavors.

Embark on an indulgence that features a beef tartare dish whipped up using Fassone Piedmontese breed, which is known for lean-yet-tender texture, paired with tangily sweet beetroot sauce and black olive.

Fresh water eel from the Netherlands is dressed with aged balsamic for intense finish, charcoal-grilled to perfection and served alongside endive and cauliflower purée for delicate flavor, while the flavorful risotto of pearl barley doused in Sicilian prawn bisque with dash of chopped coriander exemplifies the merger between Italian and Portuguese culinary culture.

The main comes with a choice of sliced aged Limousin striploin simply paired with asparagus and mashed potato, or a fillet of dover sole served in fennel and clams broth. Dessert options are filled with regional delicacies like Italian cheese platter, bombolini (Italian donut) with pistachio cream filling and the deconstructed version of famous Portuguese egg tart.

Wine pairing option (B1,600/B2,000) is packed with a selection of natural wine. Il Fumo has recently introduced the brand-new Martini collection where the rising star mixologist Nattawut Jeerasatienkul appears with sleek Martini cart and slings the drinks at your table.