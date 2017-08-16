  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Je Ngor's now serving at FoodLoft until the end of August

By Time Out Bangkok in association with Central Department Store Posted: Wednesday August 16 2017, 4:03pm

Je Ngor's now serving at FoodLoft until the end of August
Je Ngor
Fried rice vermicelli with mimosa & prawns

Every single foodie knows Je Ngor’s, the metaphor for delectable Thai-Chinese seafood recipes. A housewife gifted with an unparalleled cook skill, Je Ngor opened her first restaurant in 1999 with supports from her friends and family. Je Ngor’s mind-blowing dishes—some of which she created by herself—together with her passion for treating every diner only the best ingredients evolved the tiny eatery into a culinary empire with 11 branches around Bangkok as of today.

From now until the end of August, FoodLoft and Je Ngor have joined hands to bring Chidlom crowd the very best of Je Ngor’s, such as stir-fried sliced morning glory, oysters with gravy sauce in a hot pan, and fried scallops in an X.O. sauce, such as the signature rice vermicelli with mimosa and prawns (which is now everywhere but Je Ngor is praised for inventing the dish years ago). Desserts to clean up your palate include deep-fried sweetened snow taro and white honey pomelo.

Don’t miss your chance to try the best-selling dishes from one of Bangkok’s best seafood restaurants at FoodLoft, Central Chidlom, from now until 31 Aug. Please note that there will be a special version of rice vermicelli with mimosa and river prawns prepared exclusively at this pop-up.

For reservations and more information, call 0 2793 7070    

 

Fried rice with salted salmon, shrimp & pork
Je Ngor

 

 

 

 

 

Stir-fried sliced morning glory
Je Ngor

 

 

 

 

 

Baked prawns with glass noodles in an oyster sauce
Je Ngor

 

 

 

Deep-fried sweetened snow taro
Je Ngor

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fried rice vermicelli with mimosa & river prawns, exclusively available at FoodLoft
Je Ngor

 

 

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Guest blogger
By Time Out Bangkok in association with Central Department Store
Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest