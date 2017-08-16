Je Ngor's now serving at FoodLoft until the end of August

Every single foodie knows Je Ngor’s, the metaphor for delectable Thai-Chinese seafood recipes. A housewife gifted with an unparalleled cook skill, Je Ngor opened her first restaurant in 1999 with supports from her friends and family. Je Ngor’s mind-blowing dishes—some of which she created by herself—together with her passion for treating every diner only the best ingredients evolved the tiny eatery into a culinary empire with 11 branches around Bangkok as of today.

From now until the end of August, FoodLoft and Je Ngor have joined hands to bring Chidlom crowd the very best of Je Ngor’s, such as stir-fried sliced morning glory, oysters with gravy sauce in a hot pan, and fried scallops in an X.O. sauce, such as the signature rice vermicelli with mimosa and prawns (which is now everywhere but Je Ngor is praised for inventing the dish years ago). Desserts to clean up your palate include deep-fried sweetened snow taro and white honey pomelo.

Don’t miss your chance to try the best-selling dishes from one of Bangkok’s best seafood restaurants at FoodLoft, Central Chidlom, from now until 31 Aug. Please note that there will be a special version of rice vermicelli with mimosa and river prawns prepared exclusively at this pop-up.

For reservations and more information, call 0 2793 7070

Je Ngor

Je Ngor

Je Ngor

Je Ngor